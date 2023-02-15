Highland Council propose closure of two schools

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Highland primary schools could be at risk of permanent closure as the council appeal for the public’s feedback.

Members of the council’s education committee are proposing to formally close both Struan Primary School in Skye and Torridon Primary School in Wester Ross.

Both schools were temporarily closed – Struan since April 2022, and Torridon since June 2012 – due to declining enrolment.

Highland Council is now proposing to hold a series of public consultations to guage feedback on the proposed closures.

When and where are these consultations taking place?

Parents school pupils and members of the Struan community will be invited to air their views on the plans at a public consultation meeting on March 20.

Consultations will run in the area from February 23 until April 21.

In the case of Torridon Primary School, public consultations will begin on February 27, with a public meeting held on March 28.

All the relevant documentation and plans will be available to view online from the start of the consultation period.