Carbisdale Castle: Owner to launch her own whisky and hopes to build on-site distillery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Carbisdale Castle: Owner to launch her own whisky and hopes to build on-site distillery

Money from sales will go back into the castle's restoration and maintenance

By John Ross
Samantha Kane is launching the Lady Carbisdale whisky
Samantha Kane is launching the Lady Carbisdale whisky

The owner of Carbisdale Castle is to launch her own whisky with income from sales being poured back into the Highland landmark.

So far only a limited number of bottles of Lady Carbisdale blended malt have been produced.

But eventually it is hoped to step up production and even make the whisky at a small distillery in the castle grounds.

Castle’s major restoration project

London barrister Samantha Kane bought the castle last year and has begun a £10 million restoration project.

She has already spent more than the £1.2 million asking price on the ambitious refurbishment and estimates annual maintenance costs at around £500,000-£1 million.

Plans includes creating a museum and restoring the surrounding woodland.

She has worked with Thompson Brothers at Dornoch Distillery to create the Lady Carbisdale whisky.

Samantha Kane
Samantha Kane is undertaking a £10m renovation of Carbisdale Castle. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Once licences are in place, they will be sold for around £40-£50, primarily from the castle website which will be available soon, and later from a planned on-site farm shop.

Eventually it is planned to make the whisky using water from a burn on the castle estate and barley supplied by local farmers.

Ms Kane said: “I’m trying to run the castle and estate sustainably by introducing income revenue which will also enhance the local economy.

“I don’t want the whisky be massed-produced, but to be about rarity rather than quantity and the appreciation that it’s made locally.

Plans for a castle distillery

“This is the first step of the production. My ambition is to have my own distillery at the castle.

“But the association I’ve had with Dornoch Distillery is very much appreciated and I’m proud of what we have achieved.”

Ms Kane, now known as Lady Samantha Kane of Carbisdale, has moved from the city and made the castle her permanent residence.

Her ambition is to recreate the castle as a “legacy” project in the style of her predecessor, Mary Caroline, Duchess of Sutherland, who had Carbisdale built between 1905 and 1917.

It is hoped to eventually make whisky at a distillery in the castle grounds

Mary Caroline was the second wife of George Sutherland-Leveson-Gower, 3rd Duke of Sutherland.

Ms Kane has recently spoken out against plans to build a new power line from Spittal in Caithness to Beauly.

She said it threatens the castle restoration project, including building a distillery, and is considering legal action to stop it.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Households with children and pets are feeling particularly tightly squeezed by rising living costs, research commissioned by Royal London suggests (Joe Giddens/PA)
Households with childcare and pet costs squeezed by rising living costs – survey
A shopper walking through the aisle of a Tesco supermarket (PA)
Cost of cheddar cheese, white bread and porridge oats soar – Which?
Most logistics companies cannot consider decarbonising their lorries because of a lack of infrastructure, a body representing manufacturers claimed (Mark Richardson/Alamy/PA)
Lorry manufacturers criticise lack of infrastructure for greener vehicles
Scams often start with a call, text, email or direct message with an urgent request for money or personal and financial information (PA)
£177.6m lost to impersonation scams in 2022, says UK Finance
A not-for-profit lettings agency will be rolled out as part of an initiative to help tackle affordable homes shortages (Joe Giddens/PA)
Not-for-profit lettings agency will help ease ‘chronic lack’ of affordable homes
Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have reignited their on-screen romance for a campaign video which challenges high street banks on their relationship with fossil fuel companies (Make My Money Matter/PA)
Game Of Thrones stars challenge banks’ relationships with fossil fuel companies
Some energy suppliers were caught breaking into the homes of people struggling to pay their bills to forcibly install them (Alamy/PA)
Forced installation of prepayment meters in homes of over-85s ‘to be banned’
AMTE Power says it remains committed to Caithness. Image: Supplied.
Highland-based battery firm AMTE fires green subsidy warning shot across UK bows - but…
Nearly 200,000 hospital appointments and procedures in England had to be rescheduled after the junior doctor’s strike (Jacob King/PA)
Nearly 200,000 hospital appointments rescheduled due to junior doctor strike
THG saw its shares jump by nearly a third after a takeover approach (The Hut Group/PA)
FTSE quiet ahead of US results season

Most Read

1
Bon Accord Centre has been sold in multi-million pound deal. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
2
Aberdeen skyline. Image: Kath Flannery.
Property expert on why Aberdeen house prices are set to rise
3
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
4
Former convenience store and barber shop at Pinefield Crescent, Elgin which could be turned into takeaway.
Takeaway coming to Elgin, new houses for Lhanbryde and glamping pods plan near Aberlour
5
Liver transplant patient and former teacher, Audrey Cameron of Ellon.
Ellon grandmother Audrey Cameron dies awaiting second liver transplant
6
To go with story by Alex Watson. Iain Maciver column Picture shows; Stornoway Harbour, Isle of Lewis. Isle of Lewis, Scotland. Supplied by Bill McKelvie/Shutterstock Date; Unknown Stornoway Harbour, Isle of Lewis, Scotland.
Fishing ban plans push ex-MSP from Western Isles to quit SNP
7
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales during the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Aberdeen loan defender Liam Scales admits his future ‘is out of my hands’
8
Road Policing Unit officers and Safety Camera Enforcement staff on patrol in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland Highlands & Islands.
Officers clock 25 drivers speeding on NC500 route over three days
9
Davy Duncan says marrying his partner Helen Smith after a year in hospital was a "dream come true". Image: Iain Ferguson
Highland diver realises dream of dancing at his wedding two years after catching Covid…
10
The Novar Arms Hotel in Dingwall is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co.
Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during Friday's win at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Shutting out Rangers is key to Aberdeen's hopes of a crucial victory…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The murder trial of a Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled wife is scheduled to go ahead next month, a prosecutor in America has confirmed. Wayne Fraser, who moved away from the north-east to start a new life abroad, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wheelchair-bound partner. It?s alleged that the 47-year-old killed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, with a handgun that was recovered from the scene of a shooting in the town of Caledonia in December 2021 Picture shows; Prosecutor District Attorney Scott Colum, deceased Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her murder accused husband Wayne Fraser (DOB 1/3/1976). N/A. Supplied by District Attorney's Office, Sixteenth Circuit Court Of Mississippi/Facebook Date; Unknown
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
Inverness defender Danny Devine. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Danny Devine says Caley Thistle have eyes on the prize following five-match winning streak
Culter's Cammy Fraser strikes, despite the attention of Stonehaven's Lee Taggart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Cammy Fraser's well-timed hat-trick means Culter need five points to…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Iain Mcdonald, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Iain Mcdonald . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners' Cup. Image: SNS
Neil Drysdale: It's almost 50 years since Willie Miller came on as a sub…
A pub in Essex hit the headlines recently for displaying racist objects (Image: mavo/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Keep old-fashioned racism out of old-fashioned pubs
Striped lawns at Haddo House.
Scott Smith: One man went to mow... and followed all the advice
The late Paul O'Grady was a passionate dog lover (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
Sharon Comrie: Paul O’Grady did so much to help dogs in need
15 April 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie's Kyle Macleod celebrates with Fans CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Special day for Kyle MacLeod as he keeps Buckie Thistle's Highland League bid on…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]