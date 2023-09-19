Pilot makes safe landing after plane is struck by lightning just before arriving in Stornoway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pilot makes safe landing after plane is struck by lightning just before arriving in Stornoway

The strike caused "some visible damage" and led to the cancellation of a return flight between the Western Isles and Glasgow.

By Eve McLachlan & Shannon Morrison
A Loganair plane at Stornoway airport. Photo: Sandy McCook
A plane suffered “visible damage” after it was struck by lightning just before landing in Stornoway today.

The Loganair plane was coming in to land at Stornoway Airport when the strike occurred.

A spokesperson for the airline said the aircraft suffered damage to a fuselage panel.

But it “did not compromise the safe completion of the flight”.

Loganair customers are now waiting to see if they will be able to fly from Stornoway to Glasgow today, after the plane was grounded.

It was due to make the return journey with passengers from Stornoway on Tuesday morning, but that flight has been cancelled.

The route is a vital link between the island and Scotland’s biggest city.

“Loganair customers on that flight have been contacted with alternative travel arrangements,” the spokesperson added.

Loganair is working to assess the damage to the plane, which “is now undergoing a full check before repairs and subsequent release to service”.

Pilots ‘routinely and extensively trained’ for lightning strikes

While lightning might not strike twice, this isn’t the first time that a flight to Stornoway has gotten a shock.

Similar incidents occurred in 2015 and 2020.

In both cases, the struck planes were soon back in action after checks.

“This can happen from time to time, [and] is an event for which our pilots are routinely and extensively trained,” a spokesperson for Loganair said.

The US National Weather Service estimates that a commercial aircraft will be hit by lightning an average of once or twice a year.

“There has not been a lightning-caused commercial transport airplane crash in many decades,” their website adds.

