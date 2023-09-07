‘Hope and creativity’: Fears for university art and design course in Uist as enrolment drops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Hope and creativity’: Fears for university art and design course in Uist as enrolment drops

UHI says they will work "to ensure our learning offer continues to meet local need, whilst being sustainable".

By Eve McLachlan
A woman paints a still life of plants on an easel.
Taigh Chearsabhagh, where students can study art and design through North Uist's only face-to-face further education course.

The UHI’s National Certificate (NC) Art and Design course has nurtured artists in Uist for years – but low enrolment has put it under threat.

Every year, North Uist’s Taigh Chearsabhagh arts centre helps University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) students develop their artistic skills.

But the start of this year’s course was delayed, leaving students, artists, and the wider community with questions.

It’s now scheduled to go ahead this month – but with drastic changes.

‘Low numbers’

UHI vice principal Hannah Ritchie-Muir says the university has “revised the structure of [the] course due to low numbers”.

Usually taking a year, this year’s course will be delivered in a “condensed timescale” of 18 weeks.

“This does not impact on the qualification and students will still receive a National Certificate on successful completion,” Ms Ritchie-Muir added.

Even as Taigh Chearsabhagh prepares to welcome this year’s students, however, there are fears the future of the course may be in jeopardy.

Impact of Uist art course ‘cannot be underestimated’

Theona Morrison is a Uist resident and director of the Community Development Lens, which works to help Scotland’s island communities thrive. She says that the potential impact of losing the course “cannot be underestimated”.

UHI’s art and design course, she points out, is the only opportunity for face-to-face further education in North Uist.

She says it has helped make the island “a magnet for artists”.

Buildings in the Hebrides, under a sunny sky.
Taigh Chearsabhagh is one of North Uist’s most important community resources. Photo: Susannah Bolton

The opportunity to study at Taigh Chearsabhagh is a win-win for both the students and the wider community, she says.

Students are able to work in “such a strong place-based environment surrounded by the best contemporary artists”.

At the same time, she says, “the presence of students both local and visiting creates a sense of hope and creativity within the community”.

‘Important stepping stone’

As small communities like North Uist fight to survive, the course has helped budding artists be able to develop their skills without leaving the island – and has brought new faces there to stay.

In a statement expressing their concern, the Uist Arts Association (UAA) said that the course was an “important stepping stone for local school leavers”.

The UAA are now encouraging members of the community to write to UHI and the local council to show their support for UHI’s art and design course.

There is a “level of urgency,” they say, “to let UHI know and understand the importance of these courses and to understand the impact of their presence on the local population and economy of Uist.”

For their part, UHI “will be undertaking wider consultation with our local community in Uist in the coming weeks”.

Ms Ritchie-Muir says they will work “to ensure our learning offer continues to meet local need, whilst being sustainable”.

