‘Hope and creativity’: Fears for university art and design course in Uist as enrolment drops

The UHI’s National Certificate (NC) Art and Design course has nurtured artists in Uist for years – but low enrolment has put it under threat.

Every year, North Uist’s Taigh Chearsabhagh arts centre helps University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) students develop their artistic skills.

But the start of this year’s course was delayed, leaving students, artists, and the wider community with questions.

It’s now scheduled to go ahead this month – but with drastic changes.

‘Low numbers’

UHI vice principal Hannah Ritchie-Muir says the university has “revised the structure of [the] course due to low numbers”.

Usually taking a year, this year’s course will be delivered in a “condensed timescale” of 18 weeks.

“This does not impact on the qualification and students will still receive a National Certificate on successful completion,” Ms Ritchie-Muir added.

Even as Taigh Chearsabhagh prepares to welcome this year’s students, however, there are fears the future of the course may be in jeopardy.

Impact of Uist art course ‘cannot be underestimated’

Theona Morrison is a Uist resident and director of the Community Development Lens, which works to help Scotland’s island communities thrive. She says that the potential impact of losing the course “cannot be underestimated”.

UHI’s art and design course, she points out, is the only opportunity for face-to-face further education in North Uist.

She says it has helped make the island “a magnet for artists”.

The opportunity to study at Taigh Chearsabhagh is a win-win for both the students and the wider community, she says.

Students are able to work in “such a strong place-based environment surrounded by the best contemporary artists”.

At the same time, she says, “the presence of students both local and visiting creates a sense of hope and creativity within the community”.

‘Important stepping stone’

As small communities like North Uist fight to survive, the course has helped budding artists be able to develop their skills without leaving the island – and has brought new faces there to stay.

In a statement expressing their concern, the Uist Arts Association (UAA) said that the course was an “important stepping stone for local school leavers”.

The UAA are now encouraging members of the community to write to UHI and the local council to show their support for UHI’s art and design course.

There is a “level of urgency,” they say, “to let UHI know and understand the importance of these courses and to understand the impact of their presence on the local population and economy of Uist.”

For their part, UHI “will be undertaking wider consultation with our local community in Uist in the coming weeks”.

Ms Ritchie-Muir says they will work “to ensure our learning offer continues to meet local need, whilst being sustainable”.

