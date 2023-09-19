Shell HQ demolition priced at £10 million – as we look at other flattened North Sea casualties

The demolition of the huge former Shell HQ in Aberdeen is estimated to cost £10 million.

The energy giant revealed their intentions to knock down the mammoth Altens landmark – and all of its other associated buildings on site – in July.

Their decision faced criticism from climate activists, who claimed that bulldozing a building of this size would cause serious harm to the environment.

But Aberdeen City Council later shot down such concerns, as experts said a range of measures will be taken to “avoid, remedy and mitigate” any impact.

Documents now show that flattening the 30-acre industrial site would come at the costly price of £10m.

As we start the final countdown on Shell’s gold-windowed HQ, we take a look at other prominent offshore buildings in Aberdeen which have faced the wrecking ball since the downturn.

Tyseal Base

Another prominent site torn down in recent years is the Tyseal Base at Aberdeen’s West Tullos Industrial Estate.

The 20 “dilapidated and outdated” buildings that once hosted various offshore firms, as well as the Remove-Rehome-Recycle charity, were demolished in 2021.

Knight Property Group paid £500,000 to knock down the units, with the site now earmarked to become a new TrustFord car showroom.

Craigshaw House

Meanwhile, the former offices for Wood Group in Tullos’ Craigshaw House were demolished in 2020 after lying empty for five years.

The whole project cost £175,000 – clearing up the site for the north-east’s first Tim Hortons coffee drive-thru.

Silverburn House

Silverburn House in Bridge of Don had been an onshore fixture in the North Sea oil and gas industry for decades.

But the offices became vacant in 2018 when Baker Hughes relocated staff to Dyce.

The following year, the site became a sad emblem of the decline of the once-booming sector as it was torn down for £175,000.

Another Baker Hughes casualty

Another one of Baker Hughes’ office building faced the wrecking ball earlier this year.

Most of the energy service firm’s former base on Woodside Road has already been demolished – with a price tag of £500,000.

