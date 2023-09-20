Plans submitted for café and drive-thru takeaway on banks of Loch Etive near Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans submitted for café and drive-thru takeaway on banks of Loch Etive near Oban

Argyll and Bute Council will consider the application today.

By Louise Glen
The cafe as it would look next to the shoreline of Loch Etive in Connel.
An impression of what Connel Cafe will look like. Supplied by Shaun Sinclair.

A planning application for a café on Loch Etive waterfront will be discussed at a meeting of Argyll and Bute Council today.

The cafe building and drive-thru takeaway proposed for Connel will offer a space for the community to meet, as well as year-round employment.

If the application is approved, there are plans for a viewpoint of the loch, seating, and interpretive signs.

The property will have views over Connel Bridge.

But due to an Argyll and Bute Council policy on green spaces, and previous applications for the waterfront in Connel being rejected, the applicant Shaun Sinclair believes convincing the council might be an uphill battle.

Café application was not supported by Connel Community Council

Mr Sinclair first proposed the development in 2022, but it wasn’t supported by Connel Community Council, in the face of strong local support.

The meeting of Argyll and Bute Council is due to hear the application at the area’s planning committee.

The cafe in Connel would have views of Loch Etive and the Connel Bridge.
The Connel Bridge would be part of the view, cafe visitors would see. Image: Kevin McGlynn.

It has been set for rejection, due to the cafe location and current planning guidelines.

Mr Sinclair said he hoped that with enough community support, the councillors may hold a planning meeting in Connel for the application.

The businessman hopes he can overturn the council officer’s recommendation.

He is urging people to watch the planning application discussion online.

In the planning papers due to be assessed by the planning and licensing committee it says: “At the time of writing, representations have been received by the planning authority from 165 respondents in relation to this planning application.

“44 respondents raise an objection, 120 provide support and one submits a representation.”

It reveals that of the 120 expressions of support, 66 of were submitted to the
applicant during a community council meeting held on May 9 2022, and
then passed to the council.

Fergus Murray, the head of development and economic growth at Argyll and Bute Council, said the application should be refused.

In the papers, he writes: “The open space protection area (OSPA) in question is an area of land which is considered to provide visual amenity functions rather than recreational functions.”

Proposal does not meet the planning criteria in Argyll

He said the proposal could not be considered under exceptional circumstances for the site, as it did not meet them.

The cafe would be sited near to the A85 in Connel.
A community meeting was held to discuss the planning application in May last year. Image: Googlemaps.

The paper continued: “The OSPA has been designated to provide visual amenity functions by helping preserve the open aspect on the seaward side of the A85 and with it, public views across Loch Etive.

“The OSPA forms part of the wider network of OSPAs alongside Loch Etive that, together, provide the wider function of preserving the undeveloped aspect of the shore side of the road.

“The development of the subject of this application would introduce built development and infrastructure into a greenfield site that has been designated as an OSPA for its
visual amenity functions which would result in an adverse environmental impact
eroding the open aspect of the site and the associated public views.”

He added: “It is not considered that the proposed development would constitute an appropriate departure to national or local planning policy.”

