Home News Moray

Inspectors rate learning and teaching at Portgordon Primary School as ‘weak’

Education Scotland praised the positive relationships at the school but highlighted several areas for improvement.

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of Portgordon Primary School.
Inspectors visited Portgordon Primary School in May. Image: Google Maps.

Learning, teaching and attainment at a Moray primary school have been rated as “weak” by inspectors.

Portgordon Primary School received the lowest grade possible in the assessed areas during an inspection in May.

Education Scotland’s findings have now been published and suggest the school needs additional support to improve.

While the “friendly, warm and welcoming” atmosphere was praised, inspectors believe staff have to improve their overall approach to teaching.

The headteacher, who also holds the role at Portknockie Primary School, and Moray Council were told they had to raise attainment in literacy and numeracy for all children.

The report states: “Overall, attainment in literacy and numeracy is below national expectations however, at each level a few children are making appropriate progress in their literacy and numeracy.

“A significant number of children could be achieving more.”

Inspection findings from Portgordon

Inspectors assessed the overall teaching, learning and attainment at Portgordon Primary School, where they felt most children were motivated to learn.

However, they said “significant” changes to staffing has created obstacles when it comes to making improvements.

Teachers were told they do not have a “sufficient” understanding of how to assess pupils’ progress to then establish their next steps.

They also found that progress is not being tracked across the whole curriculum.

Inspectors noted “too many” children were passive in their learning and unable to talk about their strengths.

A generic stock photo shows Primary School children at work in a classroom.
Pupils, parents and carers filled out a questionnaire about the school before the Education Scotland inspection was held in May. Image: PA.

The 45 pupils who attend the school and their parents or carers also completed a questionnaire about their experience ahead of the inspection.

Many of the results were positive with more than 50% “strongly” agreeing they felt their child was treated fairly and with respect.

More than 90% of pupils said they were comfortable approaching staff and felt safe at school.

Education Scotland has said the school will need additional support to make the necessary improvements, with a further inspection to be carried out within 12 months.

Committed to improving

Moray Council has said it is committed to making the recommended improvements “at pace”.

A spokeswoman said: “The inspection report has highlighted strengths in the work of the school along with areas for improvement following this short model inspection. Education staff have worked with the school to progress an action plan to address these areas.

“The inspection team praised the way staff at Portgordon Primary work to create a warm and welcoming ethos, and a setting in which children are respectful to each other and to adults, and demonstrate an eagerness to learn.

“Inspectors also commended senior leaders and staff for the positive relationships that they have created across the whole school and community as a result of knowing the children and their families so well.

“The school was evaluated as ‘weak’ in learning, teaching and assessment, and in raising attainment and achievement. Education Scotland will make a return visit within the next 12 months when education staff expect to demonstrate significant progress.

“The inspection report sets out the improvement agenda which the school, supported by the central education team, is committed to delivering. Improvement work will be supported to progress at pace.”

