Argyll developer wants community council to rethink objection to Loch Etive cafe plans

A developer in Argyll is calling for a rethink on the refusal of the local community council to support them on a cafe plan.

After the Sinclair family, from Connel, came up with a plan for a cafe on the banks of Loch Etive on land it had in its family for five generations – they believed they would get the backing of its community council.

The planning application lodged with Argyll and Bute Council on Monday, August 2 last year, submitted by local man Shaun Sinclair is for the erection of a cafe with a viewpoint, seating and a play park with associated parking. The plan is for his daughter Kirsty to run the cafe.

Objection to seafront development

But due to the land being designated on Argyll and Bute Council’s local development plan as in an Open Space Protection Area (OSPA), and a long-held opinion of the community council to object to seafront development – it along with four community members have objected to the plan.

However, planning documents show that of the 58 comments received six objected to the plan at Inverlusragan.

In a letter to the planning authority, the secretary to Connel Community Council wrote: “In effect the designated open space protection areas were agreed and as such the decision to reverse this for the financial benefit of an individual landowner is not one that can be made.

“The time to dispute/discuss its designation was in the consultation stage of the local development plan – which has now elapsed.”

‘None of us want to lose the lochside’

He said the area being proposed was on Connel’s lochside, something “none of us want to lose to development”.

He told the Press and Journal the decision to oppose the plan was made by email and phone messaging – as the community council had not met during the pandemic. He said: “The outcome was six against and one unable to vote due to being related [to the developer].”

A meeting held tonight, Monday, heard the community council had not had sight of the developers response to concerns about the OSPA.

In a packed Connel Village Hall of around 100 people, one person objected to the plan, and another raised her hand to say she had not decided either way.

Mr Sinclair said the planning application was to promote a community hub to bring employment for full and part time permanent jobs for seven people.

Community against the development of young people?

Addressing the concerns of the community council that only one businessman would benefit, Mr Sinclair said: “With any community project there will be many people to benefit, not least the people involved in the building, suppliers and the people who work in the cafe.”

Questions from the floor addressed the lack of facilities in the village, that sits on either side of the A85. One person asked if the community council had an objection to the development of any project, “or just those of young people”.

Another asked if the cafe could be used as a hub for young parents and children, after the village school was closed.

Others said it was time for Connel to match the nearby vibrant village of Taynuilt where there was a thriving community with a school and sports hub, and a very busy cafe – The Robin’s Nest.

Flood gates may open

One woman said a reservation of hers was that when one development was given the green light on the banks of Loch Etive, many others may also demand planning consent.

Mr Sinclair said this was not a residential home – it was a business intended to be a community hub to make the area more accessible. He said there was a “guarantee that it would never be a residential property.”

Closing the meeting, chairman Calum MacLachlainn described it as “fairly positive”.

He said: “I think on balance of the views of the village heard tonight the community council will need to consider if it was maybe wrong.”

Community councillors who attended the meeting said the issue would be discussed on May 31 at its meeting, and invited members of the public to come along.

Planners at Argyll and Bute Council has not made a final decision on the plan. The council was asked to comment.