Disruption, including cancellations, on West Highland railway line due to forecasted heavy rain

It will affect services between Mallaig and Oban to Glasgow Queen Street.

By Chris Cromar
ScotRail train on West Highland line.
Services on the West Highland Line are being disrupted. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Services are being disrupted, including some expected cancellations, on the West Highland railway line due to forecasted heavy rain.

It affects services between Mallaig and Oban to Glasgow Queen Street, with the disruption expected to last until 1pm today.

The ScotRail services between the west Highland and Argyll towns to Glasgow will see a speed restriction being put in place, with scheduled services being either cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

The 7.51am Dalmally to Oban service has already been disrupted, with following expected to be too:

  • 10.21am – Crianlarich to Mallaig
  • 10.36am Glasgow Queen Street to Oban
  • 2.41pm Oban to Glasgow Queen Street

The disruption comes as a yellow weather warning for rain was in place from 4am  yesterday across Argyll, the south Highlands and Aberdeenshire.

