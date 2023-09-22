‘Very small danger to life’ as heavy rain bound for Aberdeenshire, Argyll and south Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Very small danger to life’ as heavy rain bound for Aberdeenshire, Argyll and south Highlands

A band of wet weather across Aberdeenshire, Argyll and the South Highlands is due to hit from 4am on Sunday.

By Louise Glen
A van splashing through a large pool of water on the road. Heavy rain has been forecast across Aberdeenshire, Argyll and the South Highlands.
Heavy rain has been forecast across Aberdeenshire, Argyll and the South Highlands. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Heavy rain has been forecast in a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office for Sunday, bringing with it a “very small danger to life”.

A band of wet weather across Aberdeenshire, Argyll and the South Highlands is due to hit from 4am.

It is predicted that some communities may be cut off due to flooding on roads.

In the yellow weather warning issued for rain, the national agency said there was a “small chance of property flooding” due to the severity of the downpour.

The rain will be widespread through a band reaching from Stonehaven in the east, to Fort William and Oban in the west.

A Met Office spokesman wrote on its weather warning page: “Persistent and heavy rain expected through Sunday, leading to some flooded roads and a small chance of property flooding.”

Weather warning issued by the Met Office

Communities are asked to expect floodwater, particularly in fast-flowing areas, that “will pose a very small danger to life.”

The warning added: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

“Delays or cancellations to rail services are possible, and possibly some disruption to travel on roads with difficult driving conditions and a small chance of road closures.”

The rain is forecast to last until midnight, there are no warnings in place for Monday, at present.

In a forecast for the weekend, the spokesman said there would be a  cold start with a grass frost for some.

Risk of coastal gales

“Any mist patches soon clearing. Dry and fine for most. Clouding over from the west with rain reaching Northern Ireland later.

“Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Windy on Sunday with rain, locally heavy, especially in the northwest.”

There is a risk of coastal gales for some.

The picture looks less windy on Monday and brighter weather in store, with sunshine and showers on Tuesday.

 

 

