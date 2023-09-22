‘Very small danger to life’ as heavy rain bound for Aberdeenshire, Argyll and south Highlands

Heavy rain has been forecast in a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office for Sunday, bringing with it a “very small danger to life”.

A band of wet weather across Aberdeenshire, Argyll and the South Highlands is due to hit from 4am.

It is predicted that some communities may be cut off due to flooding on roads.

In the yellow weather warning issued for rain, the national agency said there was a “small chance of property flooding” due to the severity of the downpour.

The rain will be widespread through a band reaching from Stonehaven in the east, to Fort William and Oban in the west.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Heavy rain across parts of Scotland Sunday 0400 to 2359 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/2j3BKFUAwS — Met Office (@metoffice) September 22, 2023

A Met Office spokesman wrote on its weather warning page: “Persistent and heavy rain expected through Sunday, leading to some flooded roads and a small chance of property flooding.”

Weather warning issued by the Met Office

Communities are asked to expect floodwater, particularly in fast-flowing areas, that “will pose a very small danger to life.”

The warning added: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

“Delays or cancellations to rail services are possible, and possibly some disruption to travel on roads with difficult driving conditions and a small chance of road closures.”

The rain is forecast to last until midnight, there are no warnings in place for Monday, at present.

In a forecast for the weekend, the spokesman said there would be a cold start with a grass frost for some.

Risk of coastal gales

“Any mist patches soon clearing. Dry and fine for most. Clouding over from the west with rain reaching Northern Ireland later.

“Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Windy on Sunday with rain, locally heavy, especially in the northwest.”

There is a risk of coastal gales for some.

The picture looks less windy on Monday and brighter weather in store, with sunshine and showers on Tuesday.