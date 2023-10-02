Shock as Go Naked Veg in Oban forced to close after ‘footfall dramatically falls’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock as Go Naked Veg in Oban forced to close after ‘footfall dramatically falls’

The plastic-free shop has sold organic produce in the town for four years.

By Louise Glen
Go Naked Veg Oban has decided to close its doors.
Go Naked Veg in Oban will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Popular Oban shop Go Naked Veg is set to close due to low footfall.

The plastic-free store, which sells organic produce and sustainable products, will shut at the end of the month.

Owner Graham West says “footfall has dramatically dropped” since opening on Stevenson Street four years ago.

He will now focus on running the online delivery side of the business, operated from his home in Dunbeg.

Go Naked Veg on Stevenson Street in Oban. Owner Graham West has said the shop will close.
Go Naked Veg in Oban to close. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

In a post on Facebook, Mr West said: “It is with extreme sadness that I have to announce that our beloved shop will be closing its doors for the final time on October 28.

“We will continue to operate our website for drop-off points and there will be a local delivery service in Oban.

“We will also have something temporary set up from our home where customers can pick up.”

He continued: “It was always my dream to have my own shop but unfortunately footfall has dramatically dropped and is untenable in its current format.

“For those who know me, will know that I have been struggling with my mental health and the worries of keeping the shop going and letting people down has a heavy toll on me.

“It’s time to put myself and my family first.

“We really hope that all our loyal customers will continue to work with us. I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all of you who supported us over the last four years.”

Go Naked Veg customers disappointed at news of closure

Customers were shocked and disappointed to hear of the closure.

On the post, shopper Erin C McIntyre said: “I am sad to hear this – I really like the whole premise of your shop and have been getting my dried goods and cleaning product refills there for the past two or three years probably.

“Really appreciate having somewhere I can get things without a whole lot of plastic packaging so thank you very much for all your efforts and hard work with the business the last four years and I’m sorry you haven’t had enough to stay open.”

TsMazzi Jordon said: “Sorry to hear this.

“We need more real shops on our high street but I am glad you are continuing online.

“It’s just hard as many are struggling financially and I don’t think small high street shops can compete with Lidl and Aldi.

“Well done for the last four years. I hope you have a shop again at some point.”

