Shock as Go Naked Veg in Oban forced to close after ‘footfall dramatically falls’

Popular Oban shop Go Naked Veg is set to close due to low footfall.

The plastic-free store, which sells organic produce and sustainable products, will shut at the end of the month.

Owner Graham West says “footfall has dramatically dropped” since opening on Stevenson Street four years ago.

He will now focus on running the online delivery side of the business, operated from his home in Dunbeg.

In a post on Facebook, Mr West said: “It is with extreme sadness that I have to announce that our beloved shop will be closing its doors for the final time on October 28.

“We will continue to operate our website for drop-off points and there will be a local delivery service in Oban.

“We will also have something temporary set up from our home where customers can pick up.”

He continued: “It was always my dream to have my own shop but unfortunately footfall has dramatically dropped and is untenable in its current format.

“For those who know me, will know that I have been struggling with my mental health and the worries of keeping the shop going and letting people down has a heavy toll on me.

“It’s time to put myself and my family first.

“We really hope that all our loyal customers will continue to work with us. I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all of you who supported us over the last four years.”

Go Naked Veg customers disappointed at news of closure

Customers were shocked and disappointed to hear of the closure.

On the post, shopper Erin C McIntyre said: “I am sad to hear this – I really like the whole premise of your shop and have been getting my dried goods and cleaning product refills there for the past two or three years probably.

“Really appreciate having somewhere I can get things without a whole lot of plastic packaging so thank you very much for all your efforts and hard work with the business the last four years and I’m sorry you haven’t had enough to stay open.”

TsMazzi Jordon said: “Sorry to hear this.

“We need more real shops on our high street but I am glad you are continuing online.

“It’s just hard as many are struggling financially and I don’t think small high street shops can compete with Lidl and Aldi.

“Well done for the last four years. I hope you have a shop again at some point.”