Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Luxury Tag Heuer watch boutique to open on Union Street before the end of the year

Family-owned Jamieson and Carry will run the new flagship store in Aberdeen.

By Ellie Milne
Tag Heuer signage Aberdeen
The new Tag Heuer store will be located on the corner of Union Street and Belmont Street. Image: Jamieson and Carry.

A Tag Heuer watch boutique is set to open in Aberdeen city centre before the end of the year.

Renovation works have now begun to transform the unit at 132 Union Street, which the Swiss watch brand will occupy from December.

The new flagship store will be run by Jamieson and Carry who already stock the Tag Heuer range, which starts at around £1,500 per watch.

Located on the corner of the Granite Mile and Belmont Street, the new boutique will sit adjacent to the family-owned jewellery store.

It will soon be kitted out with new displays and signage now planning permission has been approved.

Union Street locator
The corner unit will be occupied by luxury brand Tag Heuer. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Philip Carry, partner at Jamieson and Carry, said: “We are delighted to see work now well underway to turn our dream of opening Aberdeen’s first Tag Heuer boutique into a reality.

“Tag Heuer and Jamieson and Carry have enjoyed a long partnership dating back to 1980s and the brand has always been very popular with our customers in Aberdeen and beyond.”

The new store will also be a welcome boost for Union Street where there has been a push to regenerate the area and bring it “back to life” in recent months, led by the Our Union Street campaign group.

The unit Tag Heuer will occupy has laid empty since The Money Shop moved out in March 2019.

Offering the Tag Heuer experience to Aberdeen customers

Jamieson and Carry have said the standalone store “solidifies” its partnership with the Tag Heur brand.

Mr Carry added: “The new boutique will allow us to offer a wider collection of Tag Heuer watches within a space that delivers the full TAG Heuer experience to our customers.

“A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to get to this stage and we are very grateful to Tag Heuer for supporting us to make this happen.

“Aberdeen has been our home since 1733 and we are committed to investing in our presence within the city centre, helping us to deliver the best retail experience possible for our valued customers.”

Artist impression of Jamieson and Carry and Tag Heuer on Union Street
An artist’s impression of what Union Street will look like by the end of the year. Image: Jamieson and Carry.

The opening of the Tag Heuer boutique is part of a multi-million pound expansion of Jamieson and Carry.

The exterior of the jewellery store was recently upgraded thanks to funding and a partnership with Aberdeen City Council.

The unit next door, previously occupied by clothing store All Saints, will also be transformed to house Rolex, Patek Philippe and Tudor products.

Upgrades to all units will include new window displays and the addition of modern security measures due to the high-value stock.

All work is expected to be completed by autumn 2024.

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation