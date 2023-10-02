Pair stranded as sailing vessel runs aground north of Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Pair stranded as sailing vessel runs aground north of Oban

The pair were sailing near the Isle of Eriska when the vessel became stuck fast.

By Michelle Henderson
Oban Lifeboat on the water in the sun.
Oban lifeboat was tasked to the scene shortly after 2pm. Image: Oban lifeboat

Two people have been left stranded on the west coast after their vessel ran aground north of Oban.

The pair were sailing near the Isle of Eriska when the vessel became stuck fast at the mouth of Loch Creran.

Unable to move, they sent a pan-pan signal to HM Coastguard shortly after 2pm requesting urgent assistance.

Oban lifeboat was tasked to the scene, around 11-miles north of Oban.

Oban lifeboat attempt to rescue stranded sailing vessel

Efforts to refloat the vessel are continuing.

A coastguard spokesman said the vessel was “stuck fast” on the rocks.

It’s understood the team is waiting for high tide to successfully refloat the vessel and assess for any potential damage.

More as we get it.

More from Highlands & Islands

Cononish gold mine in Argyll.
Cononish gold miner Scotgold may be days away from collapse
Go Naked Veg Oban has decided to close its doors.
Shock as Go Naked Veg in Oban forced to close after 'footfall dramatically falls'
The Flying Scotsman and the Royal Scotsman sit side by side on the tracks at Aviemore train station.
Mechanical inspections to begin on Flying Scotsman following 'slow speed' collision
Car involved in crash on the A9
Biker in hospital with serious injuries and driver arrested following A9 crash
Car involved in crash on the A9
A9 closed for seven hours following two-vehicle crash near Golspie
People eat and chat in a busy cafe.
Claddach Kirkibost: North Uist community hub hopes for new beginning as volunteers come forward
Oban lifeboat was tasked to the scene shortly after 2pm. Image: Oban lifeboat
Flying Scotsman taken out of action after Aviemore crash - dashing plans of tourists…
Oban lifeboat was tasked to the scene shortly after 2pm. Image: Oban lifeboat
NHS Highland: Change needed 'urgently' to close £68.7 million budget gap and staffing pressures
Oban lifeboat was tasked to the scene shortly after 2pm. Image: Oban lifeboat
Salmon farming stalwart Gilpin Bradley announces retirement
Mikie Henderson, caithness country music artist on stage. Image: Mikie Henderson.
Dream comes true for Wick singer as he embarks on first headline tour