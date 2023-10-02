Pair stranded as sailing vessel runs aground north of Oban

Two people have been left stranded on the west coast after their vessel ran aground north of Oban.

The pair were sailing near the Isle of Eriska when the vessel became stuck fast at the mouth of Loch Creran.

Unable to move, they sent a pan-pan signal to HM Coastguard shortly after 2pm requesting urgent assistance.

Oban lifeboat was tasked to the scene, around 11-miles north of Oban.

Oban lifeboat attempt to rescue stranded sailing vessel

Efforts to refloat the vessel are continuing.

A coastguard spokesman said the vessel was “stuck fast” on the rocks.

It’s understood the team is waiting for high tide to successfully refloat the vessel and assess for any potential damage.

More as we get it.