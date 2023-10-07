West Coast flooded as drivers warned not to travel in the north-west by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West Coast flooded as drivers warned not to travel in the north-west by police

In addition, more than 500 weekend ScotRail services have been cancelled today due to the weather.

By Ross Hempseed

Heavy rain and flooding have led to major travel disruption across the country, with hundreds of train services cancelled.

The Met Office issued multiple weather warnings covering most of Scotland, with an amber warning affecting most of the West Coast, including Fort William, Oban and Aviemore.

A concurrent amber warning for rain is in place for most of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire, both warnings will remain in place until 2pm on Sunday.

The weather operator is warning of “prolonged heavy rain and flooding”, which has resulted in widespread travel disruption.

Images show the impact with large areas of Oban flooded and roads across Argyll and the western Highlands severely impacted.

Areas in Argyll and Bute have been severely impacted by flooding and landslides including the A82, A83 and A85.

According to Traffic Scotland, police are advising drivers to avoid driving in the north-west of Scotland due to poor road conditions.

Flooding at Tesco in Oban. Image: Derek Laidler.

To keep updated with road conditions, visit Traffic Scotland.

ScotRail services have been affected by the weather, with more than 500 weekend services cancelled.

These include routes like the West Highland Line, Highland Mainline, Far North Line, and Inverness to Aberdeen Line.

It was announced that in anticipation of the bad weather, ScotRail would be suspending services from Oban, Mallaig and Fort William and between Perth and Inverness.

The train operator and the Met Office are expecting “a month’s rain is expected to fall in just 24 hours”.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for heavy rain for parts of Scotland, which could see over a month’s worth expected to fall on areas of the Highlands and central Scotland, as well as Glasgow, Perth, and Stirling.

A ScotRail train
Trains have been severely impacted due to the rain. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“We know the impact that the withdrawal of some train services will have on customers but it’s a necessary step to ensure the safety of our staff and customers due to the severe rainfall.

“As a precautionary measure in order to keep our customers and staff safe, speed restrictions will also be in place across most routes in Scotland, which will result in extended journey times.”

In addition, LNER confirmed that no services would run north of Newcastle due to adverse weather, including routes to Aberdeen and Inverness.

Flooding across the West Coast

In addition to trains, some roads are also affected including the A85 Rest and Be Thankful which has been closed to traffic with drivers diverted onto Old Military road.

The A85 is notorious for landslides and so was closed due to flooding early on Saturday morning.

The A82 at Glencoe is also currently restricted in both directions due to flooding.

Other travel such as airports and ferries have experienced little to no disruption so far.

However, some weekend events like the Highland League Cup semi final between Brora Rangers and Keith was postponed.

Car up to its bonnet in floodwater in Oban.
Cars were caught in the fast flowing water. Image: Derek Laidler.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has also issued flood warnings for most of Speyside, with towns around the River Spey at risk of floods.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater will present a danger to life, according to forecasters.

Also included are towns like Grantown-on-Spey, Aviemore and Kingussie, with 11 flood warnings in total for the region.

Shops forced to close in Oban

Several shops and businesses have been forced to close in Oban due to the weather. Tesco and Made in Argyll are both shut until further notice.

Seil Island Hall Community Cinema has also announced that tonight’s showing has been cancelled due to “treacherous roads.”

Areas affected across the north and north-east:

  • Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City
  • Argyll and Bute
  • Ballater
  • Caithness and Sutherland
  • Easter Ross and Great Glen
  • Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside
  • Skye and Lochaber
  • Wester Ross

To keep updated with how train services have been affected, visit the ScotRail website.

 

Conversation