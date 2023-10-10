RAF man Henry Jordan pleased to make flying start for Lossiemouth

RAF serviceman Henry Jordan hopes he can take off in the Breedon Highland League after netting his first goal for Lossiemouth.

The attacker was on target at the weekend as the Coasters earned their maiden win of the season, defeating Wick Academy 1-0 at Grant Park.

Jordan has been based with a regiment at the RAF base in Lossiemouth for four years.

The Portsmouth-native has previously played for the base’s football team, before joining Lossie in the Highland League this term.

The 23-year-old said: “It was a good goal against Wick. I probably finished the hardest chance of them all. I could have had a few on the day.

“I managed to chop inside and find the left corner with a decent finish, so I was happy with it – hopefully it’s the first goal of many.

“The lads at Lossie are brilliant, they’ve been really welcoming. I haven’t done my initiation yet so we’ll see what that brings.

“I’m hoping it’ll just be a singalong with a pint, but we’ll see.”

Explaining how he ended up signing for Lossie, Jordan added: “Back home I played for some local teams and then I’ve represented the RAF as well.

“I’m away once a month with the RAF, so I miss a couple of training sessions.

“I’ve played for RAF Lossie as well, but wanted to step it up a bit and joined Lossie.

“Ryan O’Halloran is a good mate and he joined Lossie last season, so he got me to come along and I’ve watched them a few times before.

“So I had an idea what the Highland League was about before joining.”