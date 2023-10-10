RAF man Henry Jordan pleased to make flying start for Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

RAF man Henry Jordan pleased to make flying start for Lossiemouth

The attacker scored his first goal for the Coasters in Saturday's victory against Wick Academy.

By Callum Law
Henry Jordan, right, celebrates scoring his first goal for Lossiemouth. Image: Jasperimage.
Henry Jordan, right, celebrates scoring his first goal for Lossiemouth. Image: Jasperimage.

RAF serviceman Henry Jordan hopes he can take off in the Breedon Highland League after netting his first goal for Lossiemouth.

The attacker was on target at the weekend as the Coasters earned their maiden win of the season, defeating Wick Academy 1-0 at Grant Park.

Jordan has been based with a regiment at the RAF base in Lossiemouth for four years.

The Portsmouth-native has previously played for the base’s football team, before joining Lossie in the Highland League this term.

The 23-year-old said: “It was a good goal against Wick. I probably finished the hardest chance of them all. I could have had a few on the day.

“I managed to chop inside and find the left corner with a decent finish, so I was happy with it – hopefully it’s the first goal of many.

“The lads at Lossie are brilliant, they’ve been really welcoming. I haven’t done my initiation yet so we’ll see what that brings.

“I’m hoping it’ll just be a singalong with a pint, but we’ll see.”

Henry Jordan, number 22, scores for Lossiemouth against Wick. Image: Jasperimage.

Explaining how he ended up signing for Lossie, Jordan added: “Back home I played for some local teams and then I’ve represented the RAF as well.

“I’m away once a month with the RAF, so I miss a couple of training sessions.

“I’ve played for RAF Lossie as well, but wanted to step it up a bit and joined Lossie.

“Ryan O’Halloran is a good mate and he joined Lossie last season, so he got me to come along and I’ve watched them a few times before.

“So I had an idea what the Highland League was about before joining.”

