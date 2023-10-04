Video shows dramatic moment car is engulfed by flames in Aberdeen city centre car park fire

A car has been destroyed by a fire in a car park on South College Street in Aberdeen.

The fire service was called to the scene of the fire at 9.31pm, taking almost two hours to bring the blaze under control.

Two crews from Central Station in Aberdeen attended.

It is not known what make and model of car was involved.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire in the South College Street car park in Aberdeen at 9.30pm.

“It was a car on fire. We left the scene at 11.20pm.”

She added: “We used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one main reel jet.”

Police have been asked to comment.