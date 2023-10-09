Owners of popular Inverness pub MacGregor’s sell North Coast 500 hotel after two years

The owners of popular Inverness pub chain MacGregor’s are selling their North Coast 500 hotel and restaurant.

The Ben Bhraggie Hotel, in Golspie, is on the market for £445,000, two years after it was acquired by Bruce MacGregor and Jo De Sylva.

The property has six ensuite bedrooms plus MacGregor’s restaurant, which has room for 76 diners.

The couple spent £135,000 upgrading the rooms, bars and kitchens, including £25,000 raised through crowdfunding.

Mr MacGregor told The P&J that the hotel “doesn’t really fit” with their future plans for the business.

He said: “It’s been our best year by a long shot.

“What has really surprised us has been the incredible success of our merchandise.

“It has exploded and it’s really made us look at our core products and the direction we are taking the company.”

He added: “It’s perfect for a couple who would like a lifestyle change – it’s ready to just walk in and operate.

“It’s just not what we want to do.”

Stirling-based estate agents Drysdale and Company have described the sale as a ‘unique opportunity’ for someone looking to roll up their sleeves.

The sale includes the boutique hotel, MacGregor’s at the Ben in Golspie restaurant and an owner’s apartment.

The hotel was first constructed in 1829 and extended in 1866, and is largely made of red sandstone.

Depending on the season, rooms usually go for £80 to £130 a night.

With the growing popularity of the North Coast 500, the area sees plenty of travellers coming through.

The listing reads: “The property includes a 2 bed private owner’s apartment and we believe the opportunity is best suited to a hands-on owner operator to maximise the profitability of the business.”

The original MacGregor’s was Scotland’s first crowdfunded bar when it opened in Inverness in 2017.

It has since been named Scotland’s Best Pub at the VisitScotland Thistle Awards and Best Music Pub in the Scottish Licensed Trade Awards.