Home News Highlands & Islands

‘There are many Samantha Kanes, but only one Lady Carbisdale’: Castle owner announces name change to avoid confusion with erotic author

'I want to disassociate myself from her.'

By John Ross
Samantha Kane, known as Lady Carbisdale
Samantha Kane is known as Lady Carbisdale after buying the landmark castle. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Their names may be the same, but their target audiences may have less in common.

Samantha Kane is a London barrister known as Lady Carbisdale after buying historic Carbisdale Castle in Sutherland.

She is seeking to distinguish herself from a namesake, an American-based author of erotic romance novels.

In a social media post, she makes her feeling clear.

“I am Lady Carbisdale, a barrister and the Lady of Carbisdale Castle and estate.

“I am most certainly not the erotic novelist, whom I do not wish to be associated with; nor, indeed, any other Samantha Kane.

“Henceforth, I only want to be known as Lady Carbisdale, as this is my legal name and title, and no longer as Samantha Kane”.

Not in line with brand

The writer Samantha Kane, who stays in North Carolina, has been publishing erotic romance since 2006.

Her work includes books such as ‘The Courage to Love’, ‘At Love’s Command’ and ‘Mission to Love’.

Lady Carbisdale, who bought the landmark castle last year, says the similar names have led to confusion.

“People Google me and her name comes up. They then say ‘I didn’t know you wrote those books’.

“For me, it’s not really in line with my brand and what I stand for and my job as a barrister and I want to disassociate myself from her.

Samantha Kane and the castle
Samantha Kane is known as Lady Carbisdale after buying the landmark castle.

She added: “There are many Samantha Kanes, but only one Lady Carbisdale.

“I don’t want my members and guests to think that I am somehow associated with these so-called novels.”

Samantha Kane, the author, says he was unaware of the castle owner or any confusion over their shared name.

“This is a Samantha Kane I have not heard of, despite her very impressive title.

“There are a lot of Samantha Kanes out there. I’m afraid we are just two of many.

“Strangely, I’ve never been mistaken for her. But this will give me a great topic for my next Substack” (an American online platform)

Funds needed to help castle upkeep

Lady Carbisdale’s stance comes as she launches the Carbisdale Castle Club, offering exclusive membership to 100 founding members.

This aims to create a private members’ residential club, offering a luxury retreat for wealthy guests in the castle’s 23 restored bedrooms.

For around £10,000 and a £5,000 a year fee, members are promised they will be part of “an intimate and distinguished community”.

“You’ll have the privilege of experiencing Carbisdale Castle Club’s lavish offerings in an environment that ensures your privacy and serenity.”

Samantha Kane, the author
Samantha Kane, the author, says she is not aware of the castle owner of the same name.

Lady Carbisdale says the move is to help fund the ongoing restoration and upkeep of the building which costs around £1 million to run.

However, she says the castle will still be part of the community.

A Community Interest Company has been set up and there are plans for a community centre and information hub in the castle grounds.

She said: “We need wealthy people so we can pay our bills.

“But I also want to ensure the castle remains in the heart of the community.”

She said money from the castle club will also feed into her charity trust and other community interests, creating local employment.

£10 million restoration

“I’m seeking the best of both worlds.

“On one hand giving guests and members home-from-home privacy.

“But I’m keen to involve the community inside and outside the castle.”

Phase 1 of the ambitious £10 million castle renovation was recently completed.

It is the owner’s ambition to create the grand residence envisaged by the Duchess of Sutherland, for whom it was originally built.

Alongside the restoration she has set up the Lady Carbisdale Trust to support local projects and launched the Lady Carbisdale blended malt.

The Lady Carbisdale brand on bottles of whisky
The Lady Carbisdale brand is used on a whisky.

But she admits the mammoth task of maintaining and upgrading the building seemed insurmountable at times.

However, she said a supportive letter from King Charles lifted her spirits.

Conversation