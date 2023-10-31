‘We planted 7,000 seeds in June for our Highland pumpkin patch – we’ve welcomed thousands of families, it’s been a huge success’

A Highland pumpkin patch is celebrating a successful first season after welcoming thousands of families.

Cawdor Pumpkin Patch, at Cawdor Estate, near Nairn, opened on October 7.

Farmers Sibby Arkell-Glover and Philip Arkell planted 7,000 pumpkin seeds back in June.

The couple, from Killearn and Newbury respectively, say their new venture has exceeded their expectations – despite Storm Babet wreaking havoc.

On average, the patch has welcomed around 300 people on weekdays and 1,000 on weekends – impressive numbers for a newly established business.

“Saturday was horrible, it did not stop raining for a minute,” Sibby told the P&J.

The patch only received around 100 visitors that day, while it had welcomed over 500 people the previous Saturday.

However, the sun came out on Sunday, with the patch recording around 1,000 visitors in a single day.

“Sunday was brilliant – it was our best day so far.

“It was beautiful to see children running and screaming and we set up the cafe outside.

“The sunshine makes such a big difference,” said the 37-year-old.

Cawdor Pumpkin Patch say goodbye to harvest season with Halloween party

Cawdor Pumpkin Patch will say goodbye to the harvest season at a “not scary but fun” Halloween party on October 31.

The event, which is £5 for kids and free for adults, will run between 3:30pm and 5:30pm and will consist of thousands of sweets to be hidden across the patch for kids to find.

It will also include face painting, bobbing for apples and pumpkin ring toss plus a costume parade.