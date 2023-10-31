‘We planted 7,000 seeds in June for our Highland pumpkin patch – we’ve welcomed thousands of families, it’s been a huge success’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We planted 7,000 seeds in June for our Highland pumpkin patch – we’ve welcomed thousands of families, it’s been a huge success’

Cawdor Pumpkin Patch, near Nairn, is celebrating its debut harvest season.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Cawdor Pumpkin Patch owner Sibby Arkell-Glover is celebrating a successful debut season.
Cawdor Pumpkin Patch owner Sibby Arkell-Glover is celebrating a successful debut season. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A Highland pumpkin patch is celebrating a successful first season after welcoming thousands of families.

Cawdor Pumpkin Patch, at Cawdor Estate, near Nairn, opened on October 7.

Farmers Sibby Arkell-Glover and Philip Arkell planted 7,000 pumpkin seeds back in June.

Sibby Arkell-Glover of Cawdor with her daughter India in a picture taken the day before the opening day. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The couple, from Killearn and Newbury respectively, say their new venture has exceeded their expectations – despite Storm Babet wreaking havoc.

On average, the patch has welcomed around 300 people on weekdays and 1,000 on weekends – impressive numbers for a newly established business.

“Saturday was horrible, it did not stop raining for a minute,” Sibby told the P&J.

The patch only received around 100 visitors that day, while it had welcomed over 500 people the previous Saturday.

However, the sun came out on Sunday, with the patch recording around 1,000 visitors in a single day.

This weekend will be the last chance to visit Cawdor Pumpkin Patch . Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Sunday was brilliant – it was our best day so far.

“It was beautiful to see children running and screaming and we set up the cafe outside.

“The sunshine makes such a big difference,” said the 37-year-old.

Cawdor Pumpkin Patch say goodbye to harvest season with Halloween party

Cawdor Pumpkin Patch will say goodbye to the harvest season at a “not scary but fun” Halloween party on October 31.

The event, which is £5 for kids and free for adults, will run between 3:30pm and 5:30pm and will consist of thousands of sweets to be hidden across the patch for kids to find.

It will also include face painting, bobbing for apples and pumpkin ring toss plus a costume parade.

Police officers, escaped convicts…and Donald Trump: Aberdeen’s bestselling Halloween outfits

