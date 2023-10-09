New pumpkin patch opens near Nairn – with thousands of families already booking free visits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

New pumpkin patch opens near Nairn – with thousands of families already booking free visits

The family-run pumpkin patch has opened at Cawdor Estate and will be running until Halloween.

By Alberto Lejarraga
CR0045199 Alberto Molina, Inverness. Sibby Arkell-Glover of Cawdor with her daughter India (in some pics) with pumpkins from their Cawdor Pumpkin Patch. 6th October '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
CR0045199 Alberto Molina, Inverness. Sibby Arkell-Glover of Cawdor with her daughter India (in some pics) with pumpkins from their Cawdor Pumpkin Patch. 6th October '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A farming couple who travelled north from England are determined to bring the family fun of pumpkin patches to the Highlands.

Sibby Arkell-Glover and Philip Arkell are running the attraction at Cawdor Estate until Halloween.

Located just off the B9090, about five miles from Nairn and 13 miles from Inverness, the Cawdor Pumpkin Patch owners hope it attracts residents from both communities.

Sibby, 37, from Killearn and her 36-year-old husband Philip met in Newbury, in Berkshire.

They organised their first pumpkin patch at a farm there two years ago, and now want to start a new one 550 miles further north.

‘Pumpkin patches are big in the south of England’

Sibby explained how it took off as families were eager to explore after the pandemic.

She said: “It was after lockdown, we wanted to do something fun for the community and pumpkin patches are big in the south of England.

“We moved to Scotland exactly a year ago and we realised there were not any pumpkin patches in the area, so we decided to open up this one as part of a collaboration with Cawdor Estate.

Sibby with her two-year-old daughter India with pumpkins from their Cawdor Pumpkin Patch. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

After searching for the ideal pumpkin, from a range of seven different and colourful varieties, visitors have a bite or a drink at the cafe.

As well as pumpkin soup (of course), they offer snacks, hot drinks and beer.

A rainy but successful first weekend

They planted around 7,000 seeds back in June and they shaped up nicely.

And on Saturday they welcomed the first visitors.

“There were also some fabulous pumpkins found this weekend – some really huge ones, but also lots of beautiful colours and shapes,” Sibby continued.

Sibby and Philip planted around 7,000 seeds in June and thousands of pumpkins are now ready to be harvested. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“The weather was absolutely disgusting but seeing so many happy smiling faces on the patch really lifted our spirits!

“I certainly don’t think the children minded. Chatting to the visitors, I think everyone still had fun.”

Halloween is better outdoors

A mother of two little ones, events organiser Sibby is passionate about the outdoors and believes it is really important for children to run around the fields.

The patch is free to enter, but booking through the website is essential, as over 3,500 people have already confirmed their attendance.

3,500 people have already booked a slot to see the patch. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Open from 10-5pm each ticket entitles visitors to a two-hour-sloot to find their ideal pumpkins to take home.

The opening times are displayed below:  

  • October 7th & 8th: 10am – 5pm, last entry 4pm
  • October 14th – 22nd: 10am – 5pm, last entry 4pm
  • October 23rd – 27th: CLOSED
  • October 28th & 29th: 10am – 5pm, last entry 4pm
  • October 30th – CLOSED
  • October 31st – Halloween Party 3.30pm – 5.30pm

A Halloween party will take place on the last opening day of the patch to say goodbye to the pumpkin season.

“There will be a Halloween party for kids with a costume parade, but it will not be scary, just fun,” Sibby reassured would-be guests.

GALLERY: Did you go pumpkin picking today? Best pictures from Udny launch in Ellon

More from Local Business

Tim Bell, of Mods, with Aberdeen FC starlets Emily Smith and Erin Carrol.
Aberdeen firm Mods helps nurture rising stars of women's football
Elgin Town Hall full with Scottish and German flags hanging from balcony.
It's back! All you need to know about return of Moktoberfest in Elgin after…
Parts of the islands have seen growing numbers of visitors
Outer Hebrides Tourism 'very excited' about inaugural community awards
Truerlein underfire for owing money to Sandend business.
Sandend fish processors reveals regeneration firm Truerlein owes them money for supplying fish
Ian "Captain" Kirk, president and chief executive of Vulcan Completion Products.
Middle East business is booming for Star Trek-inspired Vulcan
MHA managing partner and chairman Rakesh Shaunak, third from the left, with four of Meston Reid's partners.
Aberdeen accountancy firm Meston Reid merges into larger group
Stuart Arms owners Peter and Anne Stuart have spoken out about broken promises about selling their Dufftown business to Truerlein. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Truerlein: Dufftown pub owners will have to sell their home after 'unfulfilled promise' to buy…
Go Naked Veg Oban has decided to close its doors.
Shock as Go Naked Veg in Oban forced to close after 'footfall dramatically falls'
Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask and Mental Health Aberdeen chief executive Graeme Kinghorn.
Caber Coffee hits £6,000 mental health charity milestone
New purpose for former Elgin Community Surgery.
Demolition work at former Elgin Community Surgery - but no outdoor gym area for…

Conversation