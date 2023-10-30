New vessel for Stornoway route as £1 million-a-month rental ferry ‘too big’ for port

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New vessel for Stornoway route as £1 million-a-month rental ferry ‘too big’ for port

MV Alfred, which is currently being repaired due to a problem with the thruster, does not fit in Stornoway Port.

By Alberto Lejarraga
MV Alfred ferry, which is currently being repaired, cannot fir in Stornoway Port.
MV Alfred ferry, which is currently being repaired, cannot fir in Stornoway Port.

CalMac has announced that another ferry will now take on the Ullapool-Stornoway route due the MV Alfred being too big for the port.

Trials have concluded that MV Alfred, a catamaran ferry currently chartered to CalMac Ferries for nine months for their west coast service, cannot fit in the port of the Isle of Lewis’ capital.

Now the operator has confirmed that MV Arrow will takeover the route from November 3.

MV Alfred, which has been charted at the cost of £9 million for 9 months, is currently out of action after having broken down for the second time in a month.

Gearbox issues spotted on the boat at the end of September originally led to cancellations to and from Arran, while repairs were undertaken for three weeks.

MV Alfred
CalMac has explained that MV Alfred ferry is too big to fit in Stornoway Port.

The incident led to delays in sea trials on the route to Stornoway to confirm that it can be used to cover when MV Loch Seaforth goes for its annual overhaul.

The plans to provide freight services between Ullapool and Stornoway have taken another a step back, after the Scottish Government controlled ferry operator has reported that the vessel cannot fit on the port’s linkspan.

MV Alfred is now out of service due to an issue with her thruster that needs repairs to be undertaken.

CalMac operated MV Alfred ferry unable to fit Stornoway Port

However, CalMac Ferries have confirmed to the P&J that another vessel will take over the route while MV Alfred is out of action.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “As a result of MV Alfred trials at Stornoway being unsuccessful for scheduled service due to fit on the linkspan, the vessel is unavailable for timetabled freight service on the Stornoway-Ullapool route.”

The MV Alfred ferry, which is expected to cover freights to and from Stornoway, is out of service for the second time in the last month.

The spokesperson continued: “In addition, MV Alfred has reported an issue with her thruster which requires a repair to be carried out. MV Alfred will take over service from MV Caledonian Isles on Saturday 4 November, which will allow MV Caledonian Isles to carry out network berthing trials.

“MV Hebridean Isles will undertake the Stornoway-Ullapool freight service until 2 November when MV Arrow will take over. MV Hebridean Isles deployment after 2 November has yet to be confirmed and will be announced as soon as possible.”

MV Alfred ferry: An expensive rental

MV Alfred ferry, which is owned by Pentland Ferries, was chartered to Caledonian MacBrayne for nine months in March this year.

The Scottish Government announced the charter of the vessel for nine months to supplement the Caledonian MacBrayne fleet.

The charter has a cost of £9 million, costing taxpayers £1 million per month.

