Disused Aberdeen railway platform could be reinstated to boost Central Belt links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Disused Aberdeen railway platform could be reinstated to boost Central Belt links

The section of the station has lain unused for decades.

By Ben Hendry
A disused platform at Aberdeen Railway Station could be reinstated.
A disused platform at Aberdeen Railway Station could be reinstated. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A disused platform at Aberdeen Railway Station could be on track for a comeback as plans to provide more journeys to the Central Belt build up steam.

Network Rail has revealed a series of proposals to boost links from the Granite City to Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Planning documents submitted to Aberdeen City Council indicate some major changes in store for the line, as efforts to reduce car journeys intensify.

Platform 8 at the Guild Street station could be brought out of retirement to expand the city’s offering.

And new loops could be created, where slower-moving freight trains could be taken off the main line allowing express trains to whiz past.

Some parts of the Aberdeen station have been out of action for decades. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What are the Network Rail plans?

It’s all part of Network Rail’s “Aberdeen to Central Belt Enhancement” scheme.

The project “will increase the capacity of the lines as well as reduce journey times between Scotland’s north-east and central belt”.

A neglected section of the station could be brought back to life. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The hope is to have a new timetable operating by the end of 2026.

How could disused platform at Aberdeen Railway Station help?

Aberdeen Railway Station has recently undergone a bit of a revamp. Upgrades worth £8 million were carried out to “restore its former glory”.

It was as a result of similar changes in the 1980s that some old platforms were removed.

Amid resignalling works, the 1 and 2 bay platforms along with 8 and 9 through platforms were all taken out of use.

Rusted tracks alongside the disused Platform 8 at Aberdeen Railway Station. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Now, Network Rail chiefs want to reopen number 8 for passengers.

Reinstating the track would allow more trains to arrive and depart simultaneously.

The Aberdeen work is pencilled in for March 2025 – March 2026. But special permission will be needed as the station is A-listed.

Aberdeen Railway Station underwent an £8m redevelopment.
Aberdeen Railway Station underwent an £8m redevelopment a few years ago. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Network Rail says reopening the disused platform at Aberdeen Railway Station might “require some simple reconfiguration of passenger flow”.

But bosses say no “physical alterations” would be needed.

Would faster journeys make you more likely to get the train to Glasgow or Edinburgh? Let us know in our comments section below

What else is planned?

Meanwhile, three new “passing loops” will be created along the line between Aberdeen and the Central Belt.

These will allow for an increase in both freight paths and passenger services.

The changes could be a boost for regular rail users. Image: Transport Scotland.

And speedier passenger services will be able to overtake more slow-moving freight vehicles.

Currently the freight trains, which are 640m long, can delay journeys.

Changes to encourage more people to travel by rail

Documents state: “This contributes to encouraging passengers and freight users onto the railway, driving modal shift, supporting the decarbonising of Scotland’s transport sector.”

The signalling system could be modernised. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

New signalling will also be installed, “enabling trains to safely run closer together and at higher speeds”.

Many other changes are in the works at Dundee, Lunan Bay, Montrose and Arbroath.

You can see the plans here.

Read more about how journeys between Aberdeen and Inverurie could be cut as part of efforts to increase the city’s Central Belt links.

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Post Thumbnail
Scottish fishers hit back with new poll findings showing huge public support
Dossett Butcher, from Kintore, has reclaimed the recognition for best steak pie in the North of Scotland. Supplied by Dossett Butcher.
It's all in the gravy as Kintore butcher wins 'best steak pie in North…
Malcolm Allan, accepting his outstanding contribution award.
Trades Awards: North-east building entrepreneur Malcolm Allan, 87, gets special honour
Kingswells House
Kingswells House: Aberdeen mansion once used 'to contact the dead' could become workplace
drink-driving Oldmeldrum woman Eve Graham
Drink-driving ban for Oldmeldrum woman who got into car as police looked on
The King likes to visit farmers' markets and try regional produce.
Palace looking for sous chef fit for a King - with 'chance to live-in'…
Scotrail train
Aberdeen and Inverness rail services return to normal after heavy rain over weekend
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man drunkenly hit girlfriend over head with plastic chair
Plans have been lodged to enhance Persley Castle Care Home.
Persley Castle Care Home 'could have to close' over narrow windows and gasworks housing…
Rob Aberdein .
Rob Aberdein acquisition sold a year on from takeover of his Moray Group

Conversation