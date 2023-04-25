MV Alfred to begin nine-month charter with CalMac this week following delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

MV Alfred to begin nine-month charter with CalMac this week following delay

The ferry was due to join CalMac on April 18 but older vessel MV Pentalina was delayed in being certified to return to service.

By Ross Hempseed
MV Alfred
MV Alfred joins CalMac following delay. Image: CalMac.

The MV Alfred will join the CalMac fleet on Thursday as part of resilience efforts.

The vessel has been leased to CalMac for nine months and will provide relief for older ferries during the busy summer season.

Built in 2019, it is the newest of the two ferries which operate in the Pentland Firth in Orkney and was due to begin its charter on April 18.

However, the older vessel, the MV Pentalina, was delayed in getting a safety certificate but has since been certified.

Return to service

It will return to service tomorrow, allowing the MV Alfred to journey to the west coast.

The MV Alfred has a different configuration than CalMac ferries and must undergo berthing trials in ports across the network.

These include Ullapool, Lochmaddy, and Port Askaig on Islay where the vessel could provide relief if CalMac are forced to pull another ferry from service.

If all goes well, the MV Alfred should complete sea trials by April 30 and be available thereafter.

The MV Alfred has a different configuration than other ferries and so is required to undergo berthing trials before entering service.Image: Pentland Ferries.

‘Should help mitigate the impact of disruption’

CalMac has been battling several issues around the age of its fleet, with some vessels well past their life expectancy.

It means lengthy overhauls and frequent technical faults, which have frustrated islanders over the unreliability of the ferries.

In addition, two new ferries are still under construction, with the first due to enter service this year, five years behind schedule.

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “I welcome the news from Pentland Ferries that MV Alfred will join us this week.

“Our primary focus will be to have her available for resilience purposes and provide relief benefits across the network.

“This should help mitigate the impact of disruption or where certain islands are reduced to single vessel service.

“Although resilience availability will remain the priority, there may be opportunities for MV Alfred to operate additional, non-bookable freight sailings, when possible, to support capacity constraints.

“This is most likely to be focused on freight operations at key pinch points on the network.

“We will continue to engage with network community representatives and commercial customers to discuss deployment options to support services across the network.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Transport

The northern end of Market Street, all the way up to Union Street, is inside the LEZ. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Revealed: How Aberdeen Low Emission Zone could look in 12 images
2
There has been a drop in A9 mobile speed cameras. Image: Clarke Cooper.
A9 mobile speed camera deployments almost halved in 2022 - despite 20-year death toll…
The German bus company FlixBus launched in Aberdeen two years ago. Image: FlixBus.
New Aberdeen to Edinburgh bus service launches with £2 offer
Potholes are an increasing issue in Caithness Image: Caithness Roads Recovery.
Highland road campaigners call for pothole report to 'urgently' be released
The Corran Ferry which runs from Corran to Nether Lochaber across Loch Linnhe is currently out of action due to mechanical and maintenance problems. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Community speak of hardships as council bosses say 'no compensation' for Corran Ferry debacle
Jill Fotheringham, left, and the notorious A90 junction near Laurencekirk. Images: DC Thomson.
Laurencekirk flyover: Council objection branded 'absolutely underhanded'
Bogie Car23 in Castlegate in the summer of 1952
Aberdeen trade unionist Ron Webster wonders where all the money went from the oil…
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
New north-east transport minister facing 'anger' over A90 dualling snub
6
CR0029432 Kevin Stewart MSP has suggested John Lewis donate the site of their Aberdeen store to the city to help the regeneration of the city centre and "cement their legacy" after closing the shop. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 09-07-2021`
It took half a year for Transport Scotland to respond to South Uist's ferry…
In two of the four plans being considered for the future of Aberdeen transport, parking bays along the length of Holburn Street would be removed. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Time is running out to tell council your thoughts on major road revamps

Most Read

1
Arlene Fraser, right, Nat Fraser, left, and the couple at their wedding in the middle
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…
2
Vogue Williams. Image: PA.
‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number…
3
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
4
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘You won’t be driving for a while yet’: 114mph speeder banned from the roads
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler’s thigh bone in ‘excruciating’ spanner attack
6
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Man joined £650,000 drug dealing operation after taking cocaine to cope with eating disorder
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Men convicted of being concerned in the supply following ?500,000 drugs seizure in Highlands Picture shows; Serafin Gaik, Pawel Chmielewski, Logan MacLeod. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Inverness crime gang convicted after ‘Operation Bearskin’ seized drugs worth £425,000
8
Arlene's family centre, Arlene and her sister Carol as kids, left and Arlene, right. Image: Supplied/Universal News and Sport
‘We still don’t have Arlene’s body but we just cannot give up on her’
9
Piping school lecturer Ross Ainslie with 11-year-old Seorus McKerron, and Aberdeen punk piper Dod Copland depicted in a painting.
Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent
10
Forres Academy report
Damning report rates Forres Academy as ‘weak’ in main areas of learning

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead caretaker co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right. Image: Shutterstock/Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Peterhead confirm appointment of co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan
Both heart-breaking and heart-warming, we heard the stories of single parents living in the north-east.
Single parents: modern-day heroes?
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Oban FM is appealing for donations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Oban FM community radio station needs injection of cash to keep them afloat
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North Picture shows; Smoke and Soul. Aberdeen. Supplied by Smoke and Soul Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead, April 24 2023 Picture shows; Glamping pods in Caithness. Caithness. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Caithness glamping pods and Skye workshop among latest Highland plans
Ross County celebrate David Cancola's goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Analysis: Ross County must waste no time in hitting post-split points trail in order…
Bongo's Bingo will be coming to P&J Live in July. Image: P&J Live.
Night out sensation Bongo’s Bingo returns to Aberdeen's P&J Live
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
'We must all be very concerned': Violence and aggression in Moray schools on the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]