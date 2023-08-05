CalMac apologise for inconvience as phone lines out of order

CalMac has apologised to customers after they experienced problems with its phone lines.

Staff in the call centre, based in Gourock, reported problems from 8.30am this morning.

The ferry operator said an issue had been “raised”.

In a statement online, the operator said: “Please be advised we are experiencing issues with our phone lines in the contact centre.

“This issue has been raised and we will update once resolved. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

We have asked CalMac to comment.