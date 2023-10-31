Futuristic aircraft could be used to transport people across the Highlands and Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Futuristic aircraft could be used to transport people across the Highlands and Islands

The Airlander 10 could create new opportunities for tourism and economic growth, according to a recent study.

By Ellie Milne
The Airlander 10 over Stromness
The Airlander 10 travelling over Stromness - could this be the future of air travel in the Highlands? Image: Hybrid Air Vehicles.

A hybrid aircraft which can carry up to 100 passengers could be the future of air travel across the Highlands and Islands.

The role of the Airlander – the world’s most efficient large aircraft – was the subject of a recent study partly funded by the UK Government.

The findings have revealed it can deliver cost-effective and low-emission passenger and freight transport to the Highlands and Islands – and ultimately improve connections between communities.

Airlander 10 is described as “well-suited” to deliver a new network in the north, which could also create new opportunities for tourism and economic growth.

Interior of Airlander 10
The aircraft can transport passengers or freight. Image: HAV.

The part-plane, part-airship can carry up to 100 passengers or 10 tonnes which means it could provide 79% more air freight capacity compared with 2021.

Extreme weather conditions were considered during the study which shows this would not stop the aircraft from operating from a range of airports, small Island airfields or bodies of sheltered water.

The total cost of modifying the six airfields surveyed was less than £2 million.

The study also involved on-site reviews of airports in Kirkwall, Papa Westray, Stornoway, Barra, Inverness, Sumburgh and Scapa Bay to see if they are compatible with the Airlander.

Could Airlander improve air travel in the Highlands and Islands?

Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) shared the findings of the study, which was supported by Aecom, Highlands and Islands Airports Limited, Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership (HITRANS), Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Orkney Islands Council and Loganir.

Tom Grundy, chief executive of HAV, said: “Airlander has the potential to revolutionise life in the Highlands and Islands, by offering cost-effective and sustainable mobility that fosters improved passenger, freight and logistics connectivity for previously isolated communities, and boost employment, commerce and tourism.

Airlander Scotland
The Airlander 10 could transport up to 100 passengers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: HAV.

“We are thrilled with the results of the study, which confirm the important role Airlander can play, and our partnership with the wider consortium. We look forward to taking further steps toward offering ultra-low emission Airlander services.”

Ranald Robertson, director of HITRANS, added: “I am delighted to see the Airlander concept study published today.

“We look forward to working further with Hybrid Air Vehicles to identify the specific opportunities, economic impact and timelines this unique aircraft can potentially bring to improving the connectivity of passengers and freight in the Highlands and Islands.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Couple playing Gaelic Scrabble
What is Scrabble in Gaelic? Stornoway cultural centre help create new edition of board…
East Church in Inverness
Gaelic charity secures 'home' church for new cultural hub in Inverness city centre
Logjams are a common sight on the Bealach during the tourist season. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Bealach na Bà: How life has changed since the route morphed into one of…
Orkney Brewery's three new beers, posing at Johnston Gardens in Aberdeen. Image: Elin Beattie.
We taste test Orkney Brewery's new range of 3 'runic' beers
Kids out guising in Aberdeen last year. Supplied by Sarah Gerrard
Will it stay dry for Halloween tonight across Northern Scotland?
Park Primary school in Invergordon which was hit by a devastating series of fires was one of the schools earmarked for replacement. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Disappointment and frustration as Highlands miss out on multi-million pound funding for schools
The facade of Etive Restaurant in Oban with its blue sign and black framed windows.
'Such a loss to the town's restaurant scene': Owners of Oban restaurant announce closure…
Cawdor Pumpkin Patch owner Sibby Arkell-Glover is celebrating a successful debut season. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'We planted 7,000 seeds in June for our Highland pumpkin patch - we've welcomed…
Locator of Hazlehead Academy with new sign
Huge step forward for green academy in Aberdeen - as schools across the north…
MV Alfred ferry, which is currently being repaired, cannot fir in Stornoway Port. Image: Pentland Ferries.
New vessel for Stornoway route as £1 million-a-month rental ferry 'too big' for port

Conversation