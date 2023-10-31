Futuristic aircraft could be used to transport people across the Highlands and Islands

A hybrid aircraft which can carry up to 100 passengers could be the future of air travel across the Highlands and Islands.

The role of the Airlander – the world’s most efficient large aircraft – was the subject of a recent study partly funded by the UK Government.

The findings have revealed it can deliver cost-effective and low-emission passenger and freight transport to the Highlands and Islands – and ultimately improve connections between communities.

Airlander 10 is described as “well-suited” to deliver a new network in the north, which could also create new opportunities for tourism and economic growth.

The part-plane, part-airship can carry up to 100 passengers or 10 tonnes which means it could provide 79% more air freight capacity compared with 2021.

Extreme weather conditions were considered during the study which shows this would not stop the aircraft from operating from a range of airports, small Island airfields or bodies of sheltered water.

The total cost of modifying the six airfields surveyed was less than £2 million.

The study also involved on-site reviews of airports in Kirkwall, Papa Westray, Stornoway, Barra, Inverness, Sumburgh and Scapa Bay to see if they are compatible with the Airlander.

Could Airlander improve air travel in the Highlands and Islands?

Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) shared the findings of the study, which was supported by Aecom, Highlands and Islands Airports Limited, Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership (HITRANS), Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Orkney Islands Council and Loganir.

Tom Grundy, chief executive of HAV, said: “Airlander has the potential to revolutionise life in the Highlands and Islands, by offering cost-effective and sustainable mobility that fosters improved passenger, freight and logistics connectivity for previously isolated communities, and boost employment, commerce and tourism.

“We are thrilled with the results of the study, which confirm the important role Airlander can play, and our partnership with the wider consortium. We look forward to taking further steps toward offering ultra-low emission Airlander services.”

Ranald Robertson, director of HITRANS, added: “I am delighted to see the Airlander concept study published today.

“We look forward to working further with Hybrid Air Vehicles to identify the specific opportunities, economic impact and timelines this unique aircraft can potentially bring to improving the connectivity of passengers and freight in the Highlands and Islands.”