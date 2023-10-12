Loganair named best airline in Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Loganair named best airline in Europe

The airline was recognised for its strong recovery since the pandemic and its environmental work.

By Kelly Wilson
Loganair has been named airline of the year. Claire Forrester, cabin crew, Annag Bagley, captain, Craig Young, first officer, chief executive Jonathan Hinkles, Rebecca Simpson, training captain and Edwin Muzaale, line engineer. Image: Big Partnership
Loganair has been named airline of the year. Claire Forrester, cabin crew, Annag Bagley, captain, Craig Young, first officer, chief executive Jonathan Hinkles, Rebecca Simpson, training captain and Edwin Muzaale, line engineer. Image: Big Partnership

Loganair has been named Airline of the Year for 2023 by the European Regional Airline Association (ERA).

Loganair, which employs more than 850 people across its network, was honoured in recognition of its “impressive performance” in returning to profitability following the pandemic, whilst at the same time improving terms for its staff.

The carrier operates a fleet of 38 aircraft and carries over 1.5 million passengers each year across a network of 95 routes including from both Aberdeen and Inverness Airport.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair chief executive, said: “It is an incredible honour to be named the ERA Airline of the Year award for 2023.

“I’d like to thank our magnificent employees for their extraordinary efforts in recent years.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles
Jonathan Hinkles, chief executive of Loganair. Image: Loganair

“We were one of the very few airlines to continue flying daily throughout the pandemic, providing essential travel to remote communities, air ambulance services for Covid patients, and energy industry charter services that ensured the UK’s lights remained switched on.”

Loganair environmental impact

Judges also highlighted Loganair’s progressive approach to the environment.

The airline’s GreenSkies programme, introduced in 2021 to manage and mitigate the environmental impact of flying through a combination of carbon offsetting, renewables investment and sustainable aviation research, was the first of its kind in the industry.

ERA is a trade association representing the European aviation industry. Its membership includes more than 50 airlines and 150 associate and affiliate members who jointly cover the aviation sector – airlines, airports, manufacturers and suppliers.

Montserrat Barriga, ERA director general, said: “With an impressive overall performance during 2022, Loganair has overcome the challenges of the previous two years brought on by the pandemic.

“Simultaneously, it has delivered groundbreaking and meaningful environmental initiatives, supported social and humanitarian causes, and set in place key strategic innovations designed to secure its future.

“The airline’s attention to detail, clear thinking and decisive actions have led to measurable positive outcomes.

“Congratulations to the entire Loganair team on this impressive achievement.”

Loganair airline history

Founded in 1962, Loganair is now the largest regional airline in the UK by passenger numbers and fleet size, operating across almost 100 routes throughout the UK, Ireland and Scandinavia.

It also operates the world’s shortest scheduled commercial route between Westray Airport and Papa Westray Airport – a distance of just 1.7 miles – as well as maintaining the use of Barra Airport, the only airport in the world to use a beach as a commercial runway.

Loganair previously won ERA’s Airline of the Year award in 2018.

More from Business

Dan Simpson working out in the gym. Image: Dan Simpson
Aberdeen oil worker launches fitness firm for people who work offshore
Farmers have reported varying quality in the spring barley harvest due to poor weather conditions.
Scottish cereal production expected to come in at 3 million tonnes for 2023
NatWest worked with Mastercard to automatically register its customers for the Click to Pay service (Alamy/PA)
NatWest initiative could save hassle for some shoppers at online checkouts
Ikea has promised to pass on savings to customers (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ikea promises to cut furniture prices as costs start to ease
The distillery is owned by Jon Erasmus and partner Victoria. Image: Heartland Media
£7.5m Inverness distillery on track for 50,000 visitors a year
Sales at Boots were lifted by strong demand for skincare and beauty products (Mike Egerton/PA)
Skincare demand helps drive jump in sales at Boots
The Church of England has invested £30 million to achieve its 2030 net-zero target (Alamy/PA)
Church of England invests £30 million to reach net zero by 2030
Disposable and broken earbuds are among the small electrical items thrown away (Alamy/PA)
Nearly half a billion small electricals thrown away in last year – study
The CMA will consider sustainability agreements from the fashion sector (Alamy/PA)
CMA offers guidance to help firms meet green goals without breaking law
Hotel Chocolat plans to open 12 new stores in the next year (PA)
Hotel Chocolat ‘on front foot again’ amid strong sales at new UK shops