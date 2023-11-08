How you can see RAF Typhoons in Oban: Exact time and dates revealed for flyover

A Eurofighter Typhoon flypast is set to take place in Oban on Friday, November 10.

The RAF are set to return to Oban Bay airspace for the town’s War Memorial Centenary Weekend with a special flyover.

Two Typhoon jets from 6 Squadron based at RAF Lossiemouth will feature from 11.05am on Friday.

The fighter jets are based only in two places; Coningsby, and in Moray as part of a Quick Reaction Alert station which protects UK airspace.

And the impressive aircraft will be on full show as people pay Remembrance tributes in Oban.

The show will be most visible to onlookers from the town war memorial, on Esplanade road.

The air show is part of Oban’s weekend-long observation of the centenary weekend of the town’s War Memorial.

This year marks 100 years since the opening of the landmark, and Oban has been busy gearing up for the big occasion and will have plenty for observers to take part in on Friday and beyond going into the weekend.

Lights the names on the memorial have now been installed, and there is also a plaque honouring the memorial’s sculptor Alexander Carrick is also in place.

A poppy cascade on the face of Argyll Square Church will go up on November 4, as well as a number of events to honour the town’s glorious dead, in addition to the air show.

One of these events will be a free exhibition in the Rockfield Centre which will run until the 15th on November which features medals, world war uniforms and last letters home.

The other will be a service at the Garden of Remembrance in George Street at 11am, which includes a remembrance parade as well as laying of the wreaths, which includes a replica of the one used at the memorials original unveiling.