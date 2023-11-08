How you can see RAF Typhoons in Oban: Exact time and dates revealed for flyover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How you can see RAF Typhoons in Oban: Exact time and dates revealed for flyover

Two Typhoon planes based at RAF Lossiemouth are scheduled to fly past the Oban Town War Memorial Centenary Gathering.

By Graham Fleming
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon fighters
Two Typhoon fighters will fly over Oban on Friday.

A Eurofighter Typhoon flypast is set to take place in Oban on Friday, November 10.

The RAF are set to return to Oban Bay airspace for the town’s War Memorial Centenary Weekend with a special flyover.

Two Typhoon jets from 6 Squadron based at RAF Lossiemouth will feature from 11.05am on Friday.

The fighter jets are based only in two places; Coningsby, and in Moray as part of a Quick Reaction Alert station which protects UK airspace.

And the impressive aircraft will be on full show as people pay Remembrance tributes in Oban.

The show will be most visible to onlookers from the town war memorial, on Esplanade road.

The air show is part of Oban’s weekend-long observation of the centenary weekend of the town’s War Memorial.

Oban War Memorial
This Friday marks the 100th year since the unveiling of the Oban War Memorial.

This year marks 100 years since the opening of the landmark, and Oban has been busy gearing up for the big occasion and will have plenty for observers to take part in on Friday and beyond going into the weekend.

Lights the names on the memorial have now been installed, and there is also a plaque honouring the memorial’s sculptor Alexander Carrick is also in place.

A poppy cascade on the face of Argyll Square Church will go up on November 4, as well as a number of events to honour the town’s glorious dead, in addition to the air show.

Oban War Memorial Service 2017
The parade stand at ease on the esplanade near the war memorial armistice parade in 2017.

One of these events will be a free exhibition in the Rockfield Centre which will run until the 15th on November which features medals, world war uniforms and last letters home.

The other will be a service at the Garden of Remembrance in George Street at 11am, which includes a remembrance parade as well as laying of the wreaths, which includes a replica of the one used at the memorials original unveiling.

