‘All the infrastructure and no Corran Ferry’: Locals say new boat is needed before car park upgrade

People in Lochaber are scratching their heads today, wondering why new infrastructure has been signalled for the Corran Ferry – when there is no new vessel in sight.

From business owners, to ferry users – many are struggling to see how it is possible that money that could have bought a new boat will instead be spent on a new waiting lane and car park.

One business owner – who is having to close at the end of the year – said Highland Council needs to stop giving out free bus travel in Inverness and concentrate their minds on the Corran Ferry.

Artisans owner Joanne Matheson said she was shutting up shop and is struggling to find other employment.

Reaction to £20million for a fixed link

She said: “All this talk of £20million for the Corran Ferry – it is actually just money being re-routed from the Inverness City levelling up deal.

“And we understand that it is to be used on infrastructure rather than a ferry.

“What does Highland Council expect – that there will be a great waiting lane and car park on either side – and improved piers but no actual ferry? It is a ridiculous plan.”

Joanne is a member of the Corran Action Group, a group of five community councils that are working together to put pressure on Highland Council to replace the MV Corran now – rather than wait for an electric ferry.

She continued: “People don’t understand what is like. They say ‘the ferry is back on now’ and believe that our problems are over.

“But the hard truth is the Corran is not going to last much longer. She has parts failing that were never meant to fail. Every day we are worried she is going to go off again.

“Even the ferry staff don’t believe she will last.”

The MV Corran was built in 2001.

“The impact of having no ferry for a year will take its toll for years to come,’ she continued.

“I am being forced to close my doors. I have no money left in reserves, and it has been a year of no business. Plenty of other businesses are in the same situation.

“And Highland Council is still not listening.”

Business owner Mary Ann Kennedy, who lives at Ardgour, said: “I am disappointed that someone somewhere thought that the tactic of reassigning money was appropriate or reasonable to cover up that Highland Council were not successful at achieving £50 million that was required for two electric ferries.

Mary Ann, who is a renowned Gaelic singer, continued: “It makes me sick to my stomach that anyone would say this is a success.”

Community council wants a fixed link

Another ferry user, Catherine Ann MacDonald, from Archaracle, said: “Last night’s community council meeting did not receive the news well and it became a very heated debate.

“The survey results have not quite been finalised but are in favour of a fixed link.

“Many people were of the understanding that a new diesel ferry could be purchased now and operating long before any electric vessel they can congratulate themselves all they like at Highland Council but how many years will it take to wait for this,

“Basically we have been told to take it or leave it.

“There have been some very good ideas suggested by many members of the communities since the consultation but Highland Council refused to engage.”

Reaction to £20million of Corran Ferry funding

Former Highland Council leader, Michael Foxley, who is vice-chairman of Ardgour Community Council, said: “The position is that we supported the council in its bid to the levelling up fund as it was the only option.

“What we have learned since then is actually very painful after the Corran Ferry was away for a year. We still only have one ferry – we require two.

“What we asked for was a diesel ferry. We can get one for £15million. There have been no conversations with the council since this money was announced.”

Infrastructure ‘important step’

Economy and Infrastructure Committee Chair, Cllr Ken Gowans said: The Highland Council has always and will continue to work diligently with partners to find funding towards sustainable solutions for the operation of the Corran Ferry.

“Efforts will continue to look at funding options for the replacement of ferries, and the stakeholder group will continue to meet at regular intervals. Having modern, roll-on, roll-off compatible infrastructure will be an important step forward to enable a resilient ferry solution to be realised.”