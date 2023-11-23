‘All the infrastructure and no Corran Ferry’: Locals say new boat is needed before car park upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘All the infrastructure and no Corran Ferry’: Locals say new boat is needed before car park upgrade

One business owner is shutting up shop because of the transport issue.

By Louise Glen
Corran Ferry.
The Corran Ferry. Image:Image: Sandy McCook.

People in Lochaber are scratching their heads today, wondering why new infrastructure has been signalled for the Corran Ferry – when there is no new vessel in sight.

From business owners, to ferry users – many are struggling to see how it is possible that money that could have bought a new boat will instead be spent on a new waiting lane and car park.

One business owner – who is having to close at the end of the year – said Highland Council needs to stop giving out free bus travel in Inverness and concentrate their minds on the Corran Ferry.

Artisans owner Joanne Matheson said she was shutting up shop and is struggling to find other employment.

Reaction to £20million for a fixed link

She said: “All this talk of £20million for the Corran Ferry – it is actually just money being re-routed from the Inverness City levelling up deal.

The Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry on Loch Linnhe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“And we understand that it is to be used on infrastructure rather than a ferry.

“What does Highland Council expect – that there will be a great waiting lane and car park on either side  – and improved piers but no actual ferry? It is a ridiculous plan.”

Joanne is a member of the Corran Action Group, a group of five community councils that are working together to put pressure on Highland Council to replace the MV Corran now – rather than wait for an electric ferry.

She continued: “People don’t understand what is like. They say ‘the ferry is back on now’ and believe that our problems are over.

“But the hard truth is the Corran is not going to last much longer. She has parts failing that were never meant to fail. Every day we are worried she is going to go off again.

“Even the ferry staff don’t believe she will last.”

The MV Corran was built in 2001.

“The impact of having no ferry for a year will take its toll for years to come,’ she continued.

“I am being forced to close my doors. I have no money left in reserves, and it has been a year of no business. Plenty of other businesses are in the same situation.

“And Highland Council is still not listening.”

Business owner Mary Ann Kennedy, who lives at Ardgour, said: “I am disappointed that someone somewhere thought that the tactic of reassigning money was appropriate or reasonable to cover up that Highland Council were not successful at achieving £50 million that was required for two electric ferries.

Mary Ann, who is a renowned Gaelic singer, continued: “It makes me sick to my stomach that anyone would say this is a success.”

Community council wants a fixed link

Another ferry user, Catherine Ann MacDonald, from Archaracle, said: “Last night’s community council meeting did not receive the news well and it became a very heated debate.

“The survey results have not quite been finalised but are in favour of a fixed link.

“Many people were of the understanding that a new diesel ferry could be purchased now and operating long before any electric vessel they can congratulate themselves all they like at Highland Council but how many years will it take to wait for this,

“Basically we have been told to take it or leave it.

Michael Foxley
Dr Michael Foxley. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“There have been some very good ideas suggested by many members of the communities since the consultation but Highland Council refused to engage.”

Reaction to £20million of Corran Ferry funding

Former Highland Council leader, Michael Foxley, who is vice-chairman of Ardgour Community Council, said: “The position is that we supported the council in its bid to the levelling up fund as it was the only option.

“What we have learned since then is actually very painful after the Corran Ferry was away for a year. We still only have one ferry – we require two.

“What we asked for was a diesel ferry. We can get one for £15million. There have been no conversations with the council since this money was announced.”

Councillor Ken Gowans headshot.
Councillor Ken Gowans, chairman of Highland Council’s Economy and Infrastructure committee says the improvements will help make this section of the A9 much safer. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Infrastructure ‘important step’

Economy and Infrastructure Committee Chair, Cllr Ken Gowans said: The Highland Council has always and will continue to work diligently with partners to find funding towards sustainable solutions for the operation of the Corran Ferry.

“Efforts will continue to look at funding options for the replacement of ferries, and the stakeholder group will continue to meet at regular intervals.  Having modern, roll-on, roll-off compatible infrastructure will be an important step forward to enable a resilient ferry solution to be realised.”

