Fans’ fury as Aberdeen snubbed for Coca-Cola truck tour

Holidays are coming, and that means the arrival of the iconic Coca-Cola truck… but not to the north of Scotland.

The festive vehicle has already been announced to be making its way around Scotland with 17 different locations across the UK.

The fan-favourite Christmas attraction is set to kick-off in Glasgow at Silverburn shopping centre this evening before heading to Edinburgh tomorrow.

But instead of taking the A90 up to north to Aberdeen – the Coca-Cola truck is instead charting a course southward, putting an end to its Scottish tour.

And fans of the drink are not happy about the snub.

The truck has not visited the north-east since 2015, and some are beginning to wonder if the iconic lorry will ever reach Aberdeen again.

‘Not everyone can travel to Edinburgh or Glasgow’

Fans took to social media to announce their disappointment with the decision after it was announced.

One commenter said: “Why can’t they come up further up Scotland!?”

Another sarcastically quipped: “Of course there is nothing further up the country than Glasgow or Edinburgh.”

A third commenter said: “Please can the truck start to cover more areas in Scotland.”

“Inverness as well as Aberdeen or Dundee. Not everyone can travel to Edinburgh or Glasgow.

“It’s greatly unfair others in UK will have the opportunity to travel close by but we are always left out.”

A fourth joked: “Two stops in Scotland!? They don’t go much out of their way do they?”

New additions to tour

The tour has become a recognisable part of the festive calendar for those able to travel to country’s central belt.

The tour is set to include a walk-in snow filled bauble – perfect for photograph opportunities this year.

There will also be a host of games, decorations and prizes to be had as well as a Christmas choir who perform a set of carols.

Coca-Cola were asked to comment.