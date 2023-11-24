Fans’ fury as Aberdeen snubbed for Coca-Cola truck tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Fans’ fury as Aberdeen snubbed for Coca-Cola truck tour

The popular attraction was announced to be returning to both Glasgow and Edinburgh recently.

By Graham Fleming
Coca Cola truck
Aberdeen has been snubbed on the Coca Cola tour once again. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Holidays are coming, and that means the arrival of the iconic Coca-Cola truck… but not to the north of Scotland.

The festive vehicle has already been announced to be making its way around Scotland with 17 different locations across the UK.

The fan-favourite Christmas attraction is set to kick-off in Glasgow at Silverburn shopping centre this evening before heading to Edinburgh tomorrow.

Families enjoying the visit of Santa during the Coca Cola truck tour.
Families enjoyed the visit of Santa when the Coca-Cola truck tour took it to Fraserburgh in 2015. Image credit: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

But instead of taking the A90 up to north to Aberdeen – the Coca-Cola truck is instead charting a course southward, putting an end to its Scottish tour.

And fans of the drink are not happy about the snub.

The truck has not visited the north-east since 2015, and some are beginning to wonder if the iconic lorry will ever reach Aberdeen again.

‘Not everyone can travel to Edinburgh or Glasgow’

Fans took to social media to announce their disappointment with the decision after it was announced.

One commenter said: “Why can’t they come up further up Scotland!?”

Another sarcastically quipped: “Of course there is nothing further up the country than Glasgow or Edinburgh.”

A third commenter said: “Please can the truck start to cover more areas in Scotland.”

“Inverness as well as Aberdeen or Dundee. Not everyone can travel to Edinburgh or Glasgow.

“It’s greatly unfair others in UK will have the opportunity to travel close by but we are always left out.”

A fourth joked: “Two stops in Scotland!? They don’t go much out of their way do they?”

New additions to tour

The tour has become a recognisable part of the festive calendar for those able to travel to country’s central belt.

The tour is set to include a walk-in snow filled bauble – perfect for photograph opportunities this year.

There will also be a host of games, decorations and prizes to be had as well as a Christmas choir who perform a set of carols.

Coca-Cola were asked to comment.

11 festive farms and stores to find real Christmas trees from Aberdeen to North Kessock