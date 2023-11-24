Highland rail line closed after car struck by train on level crossing

A car has been struck by a train at a level crossing in the Highlands.

The car was hit by the train at Delny level crossing between Invergordon and Tain on the Far North Line at around 3pm this afternoon.

Emergency services attended and railway staff responded to the incident. All those on board the train and the two occupants of the road vehicle were uninjured.

The line remains closed while the incident is being dealt with and a replacement bus service is in operation.

Line remains closed

The level crossing was working correctly at the time of the incident and the train did not derail but has sustained some damage in the collision.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “The line remains closed at Delny while our engineers and the emergency services respond to a collision at the level crossing.

“No-one has been injured as a result of the accident and the level crossing was working correctly at the time of the incident. We will reopen the line as quickly as possible for our customers.”

The British Transport Police has been contacted for comment.