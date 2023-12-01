Blow for Oban high street as WHSmith announces closing down sale

WHSmith in Oban has announced a closing down sale as preparations are made to close the doors for good.

Shop workers at the popular seafront store on George Street revealed the shop will shut on February 17 next year.

‘Closing down’ signs were placed outside this week and the shop has been busy with people buying bargains from its Christmas stock, including diaries for 2024.

Newspapers and magazines are not included in the sale – but cards, books, games, stationery and even luxury chocolates have all been marked down.

WH Smith has announced a closing- down sale

The stationer, book and gift store has a long history in the town.

WH Smith was previously newsagent John Menzies until the company was taken over in March 1998 – and has been in the town for many decades.

Cambell Cameron, a former council leader, said: “John Menzies were famous for their ‘bookstalls’ in most stations north of the border.”

Earlier this year the large shop had reduced its floorspace by around a third.

The closure is a blow for the high street and comes on the back of other businesses closing down.

Boots the Chemist said earlier this year that it was considering closing one of its two branches, either the Boots at Soroba Road or the larger store on George Street as it works to “consolidate” stores “in close proximity to” each other.

The retailer has insisted that no final decision has been decided.

Naked Veg, a popular organic food store, also closed at the end of October but was still selling goods from a base in Dunbeg.

The town’s highly regarded Etive restaurant closed in November.

Good news with the bad

There has been some good news however in that a community kitchen charity will move into a large unit next to Oxfam in George Street.

Signs in the window say the charity has plans to open early in 2024.

Moxie – a piercing business – and Sacred Spiritual Tattoo have also combined into one store, Studio 15, on Aids Crescent.

Moon Bay, a new gift and holistic shop selling jewellery, crystals and incense, has also opened at the top of the town, while Me, Myself and I Beauty has moved into premises on Crombie Street.

We have asked WH Smith to comment.