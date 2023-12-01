Blow for Oban high street as WHSmith announces closing down sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Blow for Oban high street as WHSmith announces closing down sale

The seafront business has a long history in the Argyll town.

By Louise Glen
WH Smith in Oban
WH Smith shop in Oban is holding a closing down sale. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

WHSmith in Oban has announced a closing down sale as preparations are made to close the doors for good.

Shop workers at the popular seafront store on George Street revealed the shop will shut on February 17 next year.

‘Closing down’ signs were placed outside this week and the shop has been busy with people buying bargains from its Christmas stock, including diaries for 2024.

Newspapers and magazines are not included in the sale – but cards, books, games, stationery and even luxury chocolates have all been marked down.

WH Smith has announced a closing- down sale

The stationer, book and gift store has a long history in the town.

WH Smith was previously newsagent John Menzies until the company was taken over in March 1998 – and has been in the town for many decades.

Cambell Cameron, a former council leader, said: “John Menzies were famous for their ‘bookstalls’ in most stations north of the border.”

Earlier this year the large shop had reduced its floorspace by around a third.

The closure is a blow for the high street and comes on the back of other businesses closing down.

The facade of Etive Restaurant in Oban with its blue sign and black framed windows.
Etive restaurant in Oban has ceased trading with immediate effect. Image: Google Street View.

Boots the Chemist said earlier this year that it was considering closing one of its two branches, either the Boots at Soroba Road or the larger store on George Street as it works to “consolidate” stores “in close proximity to” each other.

The retailer has insisted that no final decision has been decided.

Naked Veg, a popular organic food store, also closed at the end of October but was still selling goods from a base in Dunbeg.

The town’s highly regarded Etive restaurant closed in November.

Good news with the bad

There has been some good news however in that a community kitchen charity will move into a large unit next to Oxfam in George Street.

Signs in the window say the charity has plans to open early in 2024.

Moxie – a piercing business – and Sacred Spiritual Tattoo have also combined into one store, Studio 15, on Aids Crescent.

The shop window of Mary's meals charity shop in Oban featuring their signature blue paint work.
Mary’s Meals charity shop in Oban will close after more than a decade in business. Image: Mary’s Meals.

Moon Bay, a new gift and holistic shop selling jewellery, crystals and incense, has also  opened at the top of the town, while Me, Myself and I Beauty has moved into premises on Crombie Street.

We have asked WH Smith to comment.

 

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A ballet teacher from Oban who's on trial for alleged sex offences against dance school students has accused them of conspiring against him. Jonathan Barton denies breaching a position of trust by having inappropriate relations with eight females aged between 16 and 19 between 2004 and 2019. The 41-year-old is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with two teenage students at the dance school on Argyll and Bute Picture shows; Oban Ballet teacher Jonathan Barton performing on stage a decade ago. N/A. Supplied by Kevin McGlynn Date; Unknown
On trial Oban ballet teacher claims sex offences allegations a 'conspiracy'
New images of what the Hamish House could look like, built on the site of the former Savile cottage.
Mountaineers object to plans to demolish Jimmy Savile's Glencoe cottage to build new home
RBS has announced the closure of branches in Bowmore and Tarbert. Image: Philip Toscano/PA Wire
Bowmore and Tarbert residents hit out as RBS lifeline branches to close
A blue Bank of Scotland mobile bank drives through Beauly.
List of north and north east communities where Bank of Scotland has axed mobile…
Fish being brought ashore in Scalloway.
Forecast for bigger fish landings prompts investment in Shetland
West Highland Tea Company and its owner, Rachael Robertson, have received funding to help towards goals to reduce its carbon footprint and increase production. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise
West Highland Tea Company aiming to reduce carbon footprint and create new jobs
Kerr and Katherine Byer, of Scottish Edge winner SIP IT (Scotland) with Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy Cabinet Secretary Neil Gray, centre, in. Glasgow.
Aberdeen, Dingwall, Shetland and Orkney wins at latest Scottish Edge Awards
A9 near Evanton. Image: Google Maps.
A9 reopen following earlier crash involving car and lorry near Evanton
Liam Curry
Creepy ScotRail train passenger's 'obscene' remarks to crying girl costs him £1,500
Jacobite steam train crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct.
'Hogwarts Express' handed three-month exemption to operate with 'slam doors'