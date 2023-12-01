Aberdeen pensioner, 86, waits more than 15 hours for ambulance as nephew slams ‘outrageous’ treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen pensioner, 86, waits more than 15 hours for ambulance as nephew slams ‘outrageous’ treatment

Church of Scotland minister Scott Rennie says what happened to his uncle is "unacceptable".

By Alberto Lejarraga
Rev Scott Rennie said his uncle Arthur had to wait almost a whole day for an ambulance to take him from Dyce to Aberdeen Infirmary Hospital.
The nephew of an 86-year-old man from Aberdeen has hit out after the ill pensioner was forced to wait more than 15 hours for an ambulance.

Arthur Rennie was finally admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at 2.30am this morning – after a doctor called for an ambulance at 11am on November 30.

Mr Rennie, who lives in a care home in Dyce, had become unwell in the morning and  the decision was made for him to be taken into hospital.

Church of Scotland minister Scott Rennie explained that an ambulance did not show up until the early morning of the day after it was called.

His nephew and only relative Scott Rennie, 51, described the situation as “outrageous”.

He confirmed his uncle is now on the mend and being cared for in hospital.

Church of Scotland minister Scott Rennie told The P&J: “The doctor was very professional and she discovered what was making my uncle sick, so she called for an ambulance for him to be admitted to hospital.”

When the ambulance failed to arrive, the care home phoned the ambulance service again.

He explained: “My uncle’s accommodation tried phoning again, but they got the message that it just had to wait because he wasn’t a priority.”

Ambulance waiting times increased 32% between 2021 and 2022 in Aberdeen.

The average waiting time for a severe case is 6:05.

Rev Rennie, who is from Aberdeen but now lives in London, added: “I think it’s just terrible that an elderly man who is unwell and needs to be admitted to hospital has to wait for so long for an ambulance to come.

“I just cannot believe this is the way to treat people in their 80s and something must be done about the situation.

“I understand that the ambulance service was busy, but the fact that someone in their 80s has to wait until the early morning of the day after the call for one to arrive is all wrong.

“It’s outrageous. What happened to my uncle is not acceptable.”

‘Lengthy hospital turnaround times’ to blame

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: ““We’d like to sincerely apologise for the delay in reaching the patient and for any distress caused.

“Unfortunately, at the time of the call we were experiencing significant pressure on our services due to lengthy hospital turnaround times at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary which averaged in excess of two hours per vehicle.

“Our clinical advisors kept in regular contact with the patient to ensure his condition did not change and we hope he is recovering well.”

NHS Grampian has been asked to comment.

 

