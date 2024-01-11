Oban waters become wild bathing retreat as chilly dips turn into warm prospect for duo

Two women from Argyll are turning their love of wild swimming into a wild bathing business in Oban.

Photographer Lauren Fair and Jo MacLean, a forest school practitioner, have set up Wild Bathing Oban – to get people out into nature, as well as encouraging them to take a dip in the pure seas around Argyll.

After popular taster events held over the last year, and during Oban Winter Festival in November the two women have joined up with experienced nature immersion experts and a life coach to develop what they believe will be a life-changing experience.

They are even offering experiences this month to give people the skills they need to swim in the sea during the winter months.

Oban women turning a passion for wild swimming into an Argyll business

Mum-of-two Lauren said: “Wild bathing has helped me feel safer and more confident in the sea and has given me a mental and physical boost.

“A swim once a week feels like a reset for me.

“I never go out of my depth but I enjoy the cold water experience and being in the sea for all the benefits it brings.”

She added: “Jo has helped encourage me into the sea and we are both very keen on nature and how it can heal and ground us.”

As a unique offer, Lauren plans to offer photographs for people taking part of the events.

Jo, a former surf instructor in Australia and ski instructor in the Highlands, said: “Wild bathing and immersion in nature has helped me build resilience.

“As well as developing a much stronger immune system.

“I’d love to share my passion and life-changing experiences.

“My qualifications with first aid and water rescue skills mean I can provide a safe experience.”

‘Inner wild swimming warrior’

She added: “I love adventures and creating experiences to connect to nature and bring out my inner wild warrior.”

Wild Bathing Oban is working in partnership with Adventure Oban a not-for-profit community-led outdoor activity charity.

Sessions offer cosy clothes to heat up after a dip and a warm fire on the beach for people to take time to enjoy the buzz of their experience.

The women are currently offering sea swimming sessions – which include wet suits, dry robes and floats.

Weekend-long retreats beginning in April will be based at Tralee Bay Holidays near Oban.