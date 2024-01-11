Oban waters become wild bathing retreat as chilly dips turn into warm prospect for duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban waters become wild bathing retreat as chilly dips turn into warm prospect for duo

Two Oban women, one of which swapped Australia for the west coast of Scotland, are getting people into the water.

By Louise Glen
A pair of wild bathing enthusiasts are getting more people to enter the water off the west coast. Supplied by Lauren J Fair/ Wild Bathing Oban.
Two women from Argyll are turning their love of wild swimming into a wild bathing business in Oban.

Photographer Lauren Fair and Jo MacLean, a forest school practitioner, have set up Wild Bathing Oban – to get people out into nature, as well as encouraging them to take a dip in the pure seas around Argyll.

After popular taster events held over the last year, and during Oban Winter Festival in November the two women have joined up with experienced nature immersion experts and a life coach to develop what they believe will be a life-changing experience.

They are even offering experiences this month to give people the skills they need to swim in the sea during the winter months.

Wild Bathing Oban are offering retreats in Argyll.
Oban women turning a passion for wild swimming into an Argyll business

Mum-of-two Lauren said: “Wild bathing has helped me feel safer and more confident in the sea and has given me a mental and physical boost.

“A swim once a week feels like a reset for me.

“I never go out of my depth but I enjoy the cold water experience and being in the sea for all the benefits it brings.”

She added: “Jo has helped encourage me into the sea and we are both very keen on nature and how it can heal and ground us.”

Jo MacLean and Lauren Fair. Image: Lauren J Fair/ Wild Bathing Oban.

As a unique offer, Lauren plans to offer photographs for people taking part of the events.

Jo, a former surf instructor in Australia and ski instructor in the Highlands, said: “Wild bathing and immersion in nature has helped me build resilience.

“As well as developing a much stronger immune system.

“I’d love to share my passion and life-changing experiences.

“My  qualifications with first aid and water rescue skills mean I can provide a safe experience.”

‘Inner wild swimming warrior’

She added: “I love adventures and creating experiences to connect to nature and bring out my inner wild warrior.”

Wild Bathing Oban are offering retreats in Argyll
Wild Bathing Oban is working in partnership with Adventure Oban a not-for-profit community-led outdoor activity charity.

Sessions offer cosy clothes to heat up after a dip and a warm fire on the beach for people to take time to enjoy the buzz of their experience.

The women are currently offering sea swimming sessions – which include wet suits, dry robes and floats.

Weekend-long retreats beginning in April will be based at Tralee Bay Holidays near Oban.

Wild Bathing Oban are offering retreats in Argyll
