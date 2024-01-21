Community council will replace young Ross County fan’s ‘destroyed’ drum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Community council will replace young Ross County fan’s ‘destroyed’ drum

A video on social media has gone viral after a gang stole and and kicked the youngster's drum in Dingwall ahead of the Staggies Scottish Cup game.

By Alberto Lejarraga
A gang of youths destroyed the drum of a young Ross County fan ahead of the cup game on Saturday
A gang of youths destroyed the drum of a young Ross County fan ahead of the cup game on Saturday

A young Ross County fan had his drum stolen and “destroyed” by a group of youths before the cup game on Saturday.

The incident took place in Dingwall before the fourth round of the Scottish Cup in which Ross County was beaten 0-3 by Partick Thistle.

A video circulating on social media shows a group of youths approaching two Staggies fans from behind, snatching a drum out of one of the boy’s hands.

They then throw the drum to the floor and start kicking it.

A video of the incident is circulating on social media. Image: Instagram 

Dingwall Community Council to buy new drum for Ross County fan

Dingwall Community Council announced on Facebook today that they will get a new drum for the young fan.

The post reads: “We are extremely saddened to hear the news that a young lad had his drum taken from him at the County game.

“Please can a member of his family contact us directly so we can organise a new drum and pass on the many messages of support we have received for him? Thank you.”

Footage shows the young fans kicking the drum. Image: Instagram

Ross County FC ‘condemns this type of criminal behaviour’

Ross County FC has released a statement condemning the incident.

The statement reads: “Ross County Football Club are aware of a video circulating on social media regarding an incident on Ferry Road, Dingwall, prior to yesterday’s match against Partick Thistle.

“Two young Ross County supporters were accosted and their drum was forcibly taken from them by a group of youths. The drum was later recovered having been destroyed.

“Both clubs completely condemn this type of criminal behaviour prior to football matches. We have been in contact with the individuals affected and are providing them with our full support.

“The incident is subject of a live police investigation and both clubs will fully co-operate with their enquiries. It would be inappropriate to make any further comment in relation to the circumstances of this incident at this time.

“Anyone with information should contact their respective club or Police Scotland.”

Police Scotland said “enquiries are ongoing” into drum theft

Police Scotland are investigating the incident outside Victoria Park.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.45pm on Saturday, 20 January, 2024, officers received a report of a damage to a drum on Ferry Road, Dingwall.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

