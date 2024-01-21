Community council will replace young Ross County fan’s ‘destroyed’ drum

A young Ross County fan had his drum stolen and “destroyed” by a group of youths before the cup game on Saturday.

The incident took place in Dingwall before the fourth round of the Scottish Cup in which Ross County was beaten 0-3 by Partick Thistle.

A video circulating on social media shows a group of youths approaching two Staggies fans from behind, snatching a drum out of one of the boy’s hands.

They then throw the drum to the floor and start kicking it.

Dingwall Community Council to buy new drum for Ross County fan

Dingwall Community Council announced on Facebook today that they will get a new drum for the young fan.

The post reads: “We are extremely saddened to hear the news that a young lad had his drum taken from him at the County game.

“Please can a member of his family contact us directly so we can organise a new drum and pass on the many messages of support we have received for him? Thank you.”

Ross County FC ‘condemns this type of criminal behaviour’

Ross County FC has released a statement condemning the incident.

The statement reads: “Ross County Football Club are aware of a video circulating on social media regarding an incident on Ferry Road, Dingwall, prior to yesterday’s match against Partick Thistle.

“Two young Ross County supporters were accosted and their drum was forcibly taken from them by a group of youths. The drum was later recovered having been destroyed.

“Both clubs completely condemn this type of criminal behaviour prior to football matches. We have been in contact with the individuals affected and are providing them with our full support.

“The incident is subject of a live police investigation and both clubs will fully co-operate with their enquiries. It would be inappropriate to make any further comment in relation to the circumstances of this incident at this time.

“Anyone with information should contact their respective club or Police Scotland.”

Police Scotland said “enquiries are ongoing” into drum theft

Police Scotland are investigating the incident outside Victoria Park.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.45pm on Saturday, 20 January, 2024, officers received a report of a damage to a drum on Ferry Road, Dingwall.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”