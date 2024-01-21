Graeme Stewart’s pride in Buckie Thistle’s performance against Celtic

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart hailed his players for their Scottish Cup showing against Celtic.

The Breedon Highland League side were defeated 5-0 by the Premiership champions and cup holders in the fourth round tie at Parkhead.

The Jags prepared for the most high profile game in club history with just one training session due to snow.

With the score at 0-0 after 25 minutes Stewart admits he was starting to wonder what could be possible before the Hoops asserted their dominance with three goals before half-time.

He said: “The guys put in a big shift, you couldn’t fault their effort and determination. We’re not happy getting beat 5-0, but I can’t fault them.

“We had one training session to plan that shape (5-4-1), we’ve never played that shape before.

“In the Highland League we’re normally dominating possession a bit like Celtic did.

‘Happy with the performance’

“We’d one training session on Friday night and a few meetings on Saturday in the hotel.

“I thought they were superb. I don’t want to get too carried away because a few of the goals were avoidable, but apart from that I was happy with the performance.

“When you get to 25 minutes and it’s 0-0 you start thinking ‘what’s happening here?’

“At that point we were thinking we could get to half-time, that was the aim.

“But a few quick goals and it was kind of finished. We could have capitulated, we spoke about that at half-time.

“In the second half Celtic probably take the foot off the gas a little bit, but they didn’t have too many chances.

“The attitude was tremendous, in the changing room the boys are out on their feet, cramping up and everything, I’m delighted with them.

“We went through a lot of stuff, I gave them too much information.

“For one game I gave them about four hours of stuff, but I thought they handled it perfectly which shows they’re clever, intelligent players that took it on board.”

Team talk challenge

Stewart was pleased Buckie were able to face a strong Celtic side, but admitted the absence of skipper Callum McGregor changed his team talk.

He also revealed that Brendan Rodgers entered the Jags dressing room after the game to praise them.

Stewart added: “I was going on about Callum McGregor because I had a gameplan for him. There was one change and we guessed their team apart from him.

“Brendan Rodgers came into our changing room after the game and was a class act.

“He did a wee speech and said he was delighted with our attitude, they gave us so much respect and took it seriously which was good.

“We’d rather that than playing against a second string, we’re glad they put out that team and the guys will keep that memory.”

Memories and mementos for Jags

The Buckie players also left Parkhead with some prized possessions.

Stewart said: “None of the players were in our changing room after the game, they were all in the Celtic changing room.

“The Celtic players were great, Brendan Rodgers said to come in and they were giving us strips and signing strips which was brilliant.

“They didn’t have to do that, one or two of them asked for our strips and I said to the guys they’ll be getting fined because the strips cost £50!

“The players and staff at Celtic were class. It’s been a fantastic experience with Celtic and I can only praise them.”

Rodgers’ praise

Meanwhile, Celtic manager Rodgers praised the spirit of their opponents.

He said: “It was a good day for both clubs. From our perspective, professionally we got the job done, played some good football and scored some good goals.

“For Buckie Thistle it’s an amazing day. The players gave everything and the support was there for the team right until the end.

“You’ve seen shocks in this competition over the years, but I’ve always tried to ensure we are professional and mentally ready.

“You could see that with the players, they were very good.

“The spirit of Buckie impressed me, it’s never easy and we’ve all seen the reaction to coming here.

“It’s an amazing day for the club and the players, but the reality and the magnitude of the game kicks in when you turn up here.

“They gave absolutely everything and their goalkeeper did really well and made some really good saves.

“It’s an amazing day for them and hopefully it will stay with them for many years.

“Football is about creating those memories, it was a great day for them and they’ve done amazing to be here.”