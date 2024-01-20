Derek Adams says Scottish Cup defeat to Partick Thistle is story of Ross County’s season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Adams says Scottish Cup defeat to Partick Thistle is story of Ross County’s season

The Staggies suffered a 3-0 home loss against their Championship opponents to exit at the fourth round stage.

By Andy Skinner
Brian Graham celebrates netting for Partick Thistle against Ross County. Image: SNS
Brian Graham celebrates netting for Partick Thistle against Ross County. Image: SNS

Ross County suffered a sobering Scottish Cup exit at the first attempt as Partick Thistle claimed revenge in emphatic fashion at Victoria Park.

The Staggies came up well short against their Championship opponents, who were thoroughly deserving of their 3-0 victory.

Kris Doolan’s men took command of the match late in the first half, as they raced into a two-goal lead through Brian Graham and Scott Robinson.

Staggies boss Derek Adams attempted to shake up his side by making three half-time changes which initially looked to have had a positive impact, before Stuart Bannigan netted a stunning third goal.

The tie looked firmly beyond the Staggies at that point, with the Jags atoning for the play-off heartbreak they suffered when they relinquished a three-goal lead against the Dingwall side last season.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Adams insisted the outcome was no unfair reflection on how the game played out, and he said: “Partick were better than us.

“The way that they started the game was brighter, and they got on to the ball and created some openings.

“We were just getting into the ascendancy when they went 1-0 up, and over the afternoon into the second half we created a couple of good opportunities that we should have taken.

“The story of the season is that we haven’t been clinical, and we haven’t defended well enough. That’s why we were defeated today.

“I think they are embarrassed at having been beaten by a Championship team.

“I’ve been here as part of a Third Division team and beaten a Premiership team, so that can happen, but they were better than us today.

Yan Dhanda in action against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

“They deserved to win the game, and that’s not being disrespectful, that’s just the nature of being in different leagues.”

Adams’ team selection showed five changes from the side which signed off for the winter break with a 3-0 loss to Aberdeen.

Most notable was the inclusion of newly-signed goalkeeper George Wickens in place of Ross Laidlaw, who had played every game since missing the first three Viaplay Cup group stage fixtures through injury.

Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens. Image: SNS

Joining Wickens in making his debut was midfielder Eli King, while Will Nightingale, Connor Randall and George Harmon also came into the side. Dropping out was suspended skipper Jack Baldwin, along with Jordan White, James Brown and the departed Ben Purrington.

Yan Dhanda was handed the captain’s armband, with new signing Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on the bench, however there was no place in the squad for on-loan Birmingham City midfielder Brandon Khela.

Backed by a noisy visiting support, the Jags made a strong start in their efforts to exorcise their play-off demons, with Aidan Fitzpatrick seeing a shot blocked and Scott Robinson curling an effort off target.

County began to impose themselves on the game however, creating a succession of half chances. Victor Loturi was unable to keep a strike from the edge of the box down following a Randall cutback, while Randall nearly turned provider for Loturi on 19 minutes with a tempting ball across goal which just missed the Canadian.

Eli King in action against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Dhanda registered the Staggies’ first shot on target on 21 minutes, when he cut inside from the left before seeing his effort well gathered by Jamie Sneddon.

Max Sheaf was next to threaten, with a header from Dhanda’s corner which landed on the roof of the net, while King tried his luck with a low effort from distance which fizzed inches wide.

The Jags took the lead on 37 minutes however. Fitzpatrick’s crossed from the left was flicked on at the near post by Robinson, with Graham primed to knock into an empty net at the far post.

Thistle pushed for a second before the interval, with more excellent work from Fitzpatrick down the left leading to another chance for Graham who saw his effort well saved by Wickens, with Harry Milne narrowly over the bar with his follow-up header.

The Jags were not to be denied right on half-time however, with Robinson knocking home after Kerr McInroy’s shot was blocked by Wickens.

Scott Robinson scores against Ross County. Image: SNS

It prompted an immediate response from Adams, who withdrew Randall, Sims and Sheaf for Brown, White and Jay Henderson.

The Staggies made a bright start to the second half, with Dhanda sidefooting straight at Sneedon after being sent through by Simon Murray.

Henderson carved out an opening for himself on 50 minutes but saw his effort blocked by Sneddon, with White off balance as he sent the rebound over the bar.

Partick put the tie beyond doubt on 55 minutes however, with a corner cleared as far as Bannigan who took a touch before unleashing a stunning strike which looped under Wickens’ crossbar.

Stuart Bannigan celebrates his stunning goal against Ross County. Image: SNS

The Staggies found themselves trailing by the same margin as they did in the play-off however on this occasion a fightback never looked likely, as Partick grew increasingly comfortable.

Young substitute Ricco Diack flashed an effort just wide as the visitors looked for a fourth, while County’s closest attempt in their search for a consolation came when Loturi sidefooted a Dhanda free-kick wide.

Player Ratings

ROSS COUNTY (4-3-2-1): Wickens 6 ; Randall 5 (Brown 46), Nightingale 6, Leak 6 (Brophy 83), Harmon (Reid 83) 5; Sheaf 5 (Henderson 46), King 6, Loturi 6; Dhanda 6, Sims 5 (White 46); Murray 6.

Subs not used: Laidlaw, Borthwick-Jackson.

PARTICK THISTLE (4-2-3-1): Sneddon 6; McMillan 7, Muirhead 7 (Williams 75), Neilson 7, Milne 7; Bannigan 8, McInroy 7 (Stanway 60); Lawless 7 (Diack 67), Robinson 7 (Alston 60), Fitzpatrick 8; Graham 7 (Adeloye 67).

Subs not used: Stewart, Williams, Lyon, MacKenzie, Taggart.

Referee: David Dickinson
Attendance: 2,116
Star Man: Aidan Fitzpatrick

Conversation