Derek Adams says Scottish Cup defeat to Partick Thistle is story of Ross County’s season

Ross County suffered a sobering Scottish Cup exit at the first attempt as Partick Thistle claimed revenge in emphatic fashion at Victoria Park.

The Staggies came up well short against their Championship opponents, who were thoroughly deserving of their 3-0 victory.

Kris Doolan’s men took command of the match late in the first half, as they raced into a two-goal lead through Brian Graham and Scott Robinson.

Staggies boss Derek Adams attempted to shake up his side by making three half-time changes which initially looked to have had a positive impact, before Stuart Bannigan netted a stunning third goal.

The tie looked firmly beyond the Staggies at that point, with the Jags atoning for the play-off heartbreak they suffered when they relinquished a three-goal lead against the Dingwall side last season.

Adams insisted the outcome was no unfair reflection on how the game played out, and he said: “Partick were better than us.

“The way that they started the game was brighter, and they got on to the ball and created some openings.

“We were just getting into the ascendancy when they went 1-0 up, and over the afternoon into the second half we created a couple of good opportunities that we should have taken.

“The story of the season is that we haven’t been clinical, and we haven’t defended well enough. That’s why we were defeated today.

“I think they are embarrassed at having been beaten by a Championship team.

“I’ve been here as part of a Third Division team and beaten a Premiership team, so that can happen, but they were better than us today.

“They deserved to win the game, and that’s not being disrespectful, that’s just the nature of being in different leagues.”

Adams’ team selection showed five changes from the side which signed off for the winter break with a 3-0 loss to Aberdeen.

Most notable was the inclusion of newly-signed goalkeeper George Wickens in place of Ross Laidlaw, who had played every game since missing the first three Viaplay Cup group stage fixtures through injury.

Joining Wickens in making his debut was midfielder Eli King, while Will Nightingale, Connor Randall and George Harmon also came into the side. Dropping out was suspended skipper Jack Baldwin, along with Jordan White, James Brown and the departed Ben Purrington.

Yan Dhanda was handed the captain’s armband, with new signing Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on the bench, however there was no place in the squad for on-loan Birmingham City midfielder Brandon Khela.

Backed by a noisy visiting support, the Jags made a strong start in their efforts to exorcise their play-off demons, with Aidan Fitzpatrick seeing a shot blocked and Scott Robinson curling an effort off target.

County began to impose themselves on the game however, creating a succession of half chances. Victor Loturi was unable to keep a strike from the edge of the box down following a Randall cutback, while Randall nearly turned provider for Loturi on 19 minutes with a tempting ball across goal which just missed the Canadian.

Dhanda registered the Staggies’ first shot on target on 21 minutes, when he cut inside from the left before seeing his effort well gathered by Jamie Sneddon.

Max Sheaf was next to threaten, with a header from Dhanda’s corner which landed on the roof of the net, while King tried his luck with a low effort from distance which fizzed inches wide.

The Jags took the lead on 37 minutes however. Fitzpatrick’s crossed from the left was flicked on at the near post by Robinson, with Graham primed to knock into an empty net at the far post.

Thistle pushed for a second before the interval, with more excellent work from Fitzpatrick down the left leading to another chance for Graham who saw his effort well saved by Wickens, with Harry Milne narrowly over the bar with his follow-up header.

The Jags were not to be denied right on half-time however, with Robinson knocking home after Kerr McInroy’s shot was blocked by Wickens.

It prompted an immediate response from Adams, who withdrew Randall, Sims and Sheaf for Brown, White and Jay Henderson.

The Staggies made a bright start to the second half, with Dhanda sidefooting straight at Sneedon after being sent through by Simon Murray.

Henderson carved out an opening for himself on 50 minutes but saw his effort blocked by Sneddon, with White off balance as he sent the rebound over the bar.

Partick put the tie beyond doubt on 55 minutes however, with a corner cleared as far as Bannigan who took a touch before unleashing a stunning strike which looped under Wickens’ crossbar.

The Staggies found themselves trailing by the same margin as they did in the play-off however on this occasion a fightback never looked likely, as Partick grew increasingly comfortable.

Young substitute Ricco Diack flashed an effort just wide as the visitors looked for a fourth, while County’s closest attempt in their search for a consolation came when Loturi sidefooted a Dhanda free-kick wide.

Player Ratings

ROSS COUNTY (4-3-2-1): Wickens 6 ; Randall 5 (Brown 46), Nightingale 6, Leak 6 (Brophy 83), Harmon (Reid 83) 5; Sheaf 5 (Henderson 46), King 6, Loturi 6; Dhanda 6, Sims 5 (White 46); Murray 6.

Subs not used: Laidlaw, Borthwick-Jackson.

PARTICK THISTLE (4-2-3-1): Sneddon 6; McMillan 7, Muirhead 7 (Williams 75), Neilson 7, Milne 7; Bannigan 8, McInroy 7 (Stanway 60); Lawless 7 (Diack 67), Robinson 7 (Alston 60), Fitzpatrick 8; Graham 7 (Adeloye 67).

Subs not used: Stewart, Williams, Lyon, MacKenzie, Taggart.

Referee: David Dickinson

Attendance: 2,116

Star Man: Aidan Fitzpatrick