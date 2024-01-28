ScotRail train struck by tree on approach to Oban

A train travelling to Oban from Glasgow was struck by a tree as it approached the Argyll town this afternoon.

The incident happened just after 3.20pm today, as the ScotRail service from Glasgow Queen Street to the west coast town approached its final destination.

A ScotRail spokesman told The P&J that that the train was “in close proximity” to Oban railway station when it happened on the route, which on average takes a journey time of three hours and eight minutes

ScotRail staff assisted customers for the remaining “half-a-mile or so” to the station and despite a train window shattering, no injuries were reported.

Network Rail went to the site and removed the tree debris from the track, with the last service of the day departing the town at 7.20pm tonight.

One passenger who was on the train on the West Highland line when it was hit by the tree was Oban local Philip Peterson, 36, who was returning to the west coast after working and visiting his sister in Glasgow.

Describing what happened, he said: “I was in the carriage behind where the tree hit and there was a bit of a thumping noise and the train came to a stop for about a minute and then backed up a little way.”

“After this there was a little bit of discussion among the train staff and about 10 minutes after that everyone just starts getting up and they’ve put a ladder down near the front and they’re directing everyone to walk the last little bit of the way to Oban station.”

Praising ScotRail staff, Mr Peterson added: “The train staff were definitely doing their best to try and leave the people out of it.”

‘We’re sorry to customers’

ScotRail customer operations director, Phil Campbell said: “We’re sorry to customers who experienced disruption to their journey.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to compensation through our Delay Repay guarantee and can claim on the ScotRail website or mobile app.”