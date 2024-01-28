ScotRail train struck by tree on approach to Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ScotRail train struck by tree on approach to Oban

It happened on the 12.20pm Glasgow Queen Street to Oban ScotRail service.

By Chris Cromar
ScotRail train on tracks with trees in front of it and workers at the side.
The train after being stuck by a tree. Image: Penny Peterson.

A train travelling to Oban from Glasgow was struck by a tree as it approached the Argyll town this afternoon.

The incident happened just after 3.20pm today, as the ScotRail service from Glasgow Queen Street to the west coast town approached its final destination.

A ScotRail spokesman told The P&J that that the train was “in close proximity” to Oban railway station when it happened on the route, which on average takes a journey time of three hours and eight minutes

Oban railway station.
The train was near Oban railway station when it was struck.

ScotRail staff assisted customers for the remaining “half-a-mile or so” to the station and despite a train window shattering, no injuries were reported.

Network Rail went to the site and removed the tree debris from the track, with the last service of the day departing the town at 7.20pm tonight.

One passenger who was on the train on the West Highland line when it was hit by the tree was Oban local Philip Peterson, 36, who was returning to the west coast after working and visiting his sister in Glasgow.

Glasgow Queen Street station sign.
The train left Glasgow Queen Street at 12.20pm this afternoon.

Describing what happened, he said: “I was in the carriage behind where the tree hit and there was a bit of a thumping noise and the train came to a stop for about a minute and then backed up a little way.”

“After this there was a little bit of discussion among the train staff and about 10 minutes after that everyone just starts getting up and they’ve put a ladder down near the front and they’re directing everyone to walk the last little bit of the way to Oban station.”

Praising ScotRail staff, Mr Peterson added: “The train staff were definitely doing their best to try and leave the people out of it.”

‘We’re sorry to customers’

ScotRail customer operations director, Phil Campbell said: “We’re sorry to customers who experienced disruption to their journey.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to compensation through our Delay Repay guarantee and can claim on the ScotRail website or mobile app.”

