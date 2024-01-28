Aberdeen must learn not to ‘lose their heads’ when suffering setbacks, warns midfielder Dante Polvara

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen must learn not to ‘lose their heads’ when suffering setbacks, warns midfielder Dante Polvara

Midfielder says the Dons must quickly learn how to deal with setbacks in matches.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson looks dejected at full time after losing 2-0 to Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Midfielder Dante Polvara has warned Aberdeen must learn not to lose their heads when suffering a setback.

Polvara reckons the Dons lost their cool after a Bojan Miovski goal was controversially chalked off following a VAR review before falling behind to a penalty.

Aberdeen went on to lose 2-0 at Tynecastle in a defeat that effectively extinguished any hopes of finishing third in the Premiership.

Third-placed Hearts have opened up a massive 19-point advantage over the Dons, although the Reds hold three games in hand.

Polvara reckons Aberdeen must learn how to deal with blows.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores but the goal is disallowed against Hearts. Image: SNS
He said: “The lesson was about not losing our heads.

“It was a very frustrating afternoon.

“It’s always a sore one when you feel like you’ve played quite well and  controlled large parts of the game but come away with nothing.

“And when you have been unlucky with some decisions.

‘It’s a tough one to take.

“Especially when you are playing away from home, you have to put together a performance for 90 minutes.

“I think that that’s where we have to really look at ourselves – to improve towards the end of a game.

“When you concede a second goal, you put yourself in a very tough position.

“We have to keep that control and keep pushing but in a responsible manner for protecting the back.”

Hearts' Dexter Lembikisa and Aberdeen's Dante Polvara in action at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Frustration at Miovski goal decision

The clash against Hearts was a must-win in terms of Aberdeen’s bid to secure back-to-back third-placed Premiership finishes.

Aberdeen had the ball in the back of the net midway through the first half via a sensational Miovski strike.

However the goal was chalked off following a VAR review for a foul by Miovski on Beni Baningime during the build up.

Hearts then went ahead in the second half when a penalty was awarded for handball by Nicky Devlin following a VAR review.

Jorge Grant converted the spot-kick.

Lawrence Shankland made it 2-0 with a sensational finish as Aberdeen’s top three hopes suffered a probable fatal blow in Edinburgh.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski looks unhappy with referee Kevin Clancy after his goal is disallowed against Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Polvara, 23, said: “If Bojan’s goal had stood…

“I felt like we were playing well at the time.

“To be fair, when that decision goes against us, it’s easy to go into a bad rhythm.

“It’s a great finish and it is bad luck.

“Sometimes, the odds are stacked against you.

“I haven’t seen it back so I can’t really speak about it.

“But if there’s a foul, there’s a foul, right?

“I wasn’t too sure what it was being checked for.

“I’d seen a boy trip up.

“From what I saw, I thought it was his own player. I couldn’t really see exactly where Bojan was.

“Our centre-half was claiming there was a foul on Bojan earlier.

“There seemed to be a few big shouts.”

A VAR check takes place after Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores a disallowed goal against Hearts. Image: SNS
‘We are always going to go for it’

Aberdeen have not beaten Hearts at Tynecastle in the Premiership since May 2017.

Last season the Dons, under Robson, went on a seven game league winning streak to overhaul Hearts’ nine-point advantage to finish third.

That third-placed finish secured European group stage football and a Euro cash bonanza of £5 million for the Dons.

Polvara insists the Dons should have reacted better to setbacks at Tynecastle in a game pivotal to the bid for third.

Hearts’ Jorge Grant celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

He said: “After (Miovski’s disallowed goal)  you’ve just got to keep going and find a way to get another one.

“If you go 1-0 up away and are playing well, if you keep that going to half-time, the feeling is then very different.

“Then you concede a penalty a few minutes into the second half.

“It is tough when you are away from home against a good team.

“You know they are big rivals in terms of the table so we are always going to really go for it.”

