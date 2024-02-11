Reunited: Watch as escapee Honshu settles back in with other monkeys at Highland Wildlife Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Reunited: Watch as escapee Honshu settles back in with other monkeys at Highland Wildlife Park

Honshu, the Japanese macaque, is being gradually reintroduced to a few of his peers under the watchful eye of keepers

By Michelle Henderson

Honshu is readjusting to life at the Highland Wildlife Park following his great escape into the wilderness.

The Japanese macaque sparked a widespread search operation last week after breaking free from the enclosure at Kincraig park.

Thermal imaging drones were deployed to locate and track the primate as he navigated his way through the Cairngorms National Park.

Honshu and fellow peers pictures in their enclosure.
Honshu was pictured in his enclosure alongside a few of his peers enjoying some food as park officials help the monkey socialise following his time in the wild. Image: RZSS.

His five-day wild adventure came to an abrupt end after he was spotted by Insh couple Stephanie and Howard Bunyan in their back garden on Thursday, February 1.

Honshu showing no signs of ill effects, says park officials

For the last 10 days, the snow monkey has been under the close observation of both keepers and veterinarians, with officials giving him a clean bill of health.

Honshu has also been reintroduced to several male monkey’s from his troop as part of efforts to reintegrate him with his peers.

Pictures and videos released by The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) show Honshu adjusting well to life in his enclosure with a number of his peers.

A map pinpointing the locations Honshu was seen over the course of five days.
Honshu was captured in the Insh area ending a five-day search operation. Image: DC Thomson.

Honshu can be seen in good spirits munching on leaves hanging from branches scattered around the enclosure.

In a statement, Keith Gilchrist, head of living collections operations at Highland Wildlife Park, provided an update on the monkey’s condition.

He said: “Our expert keepers and veterinarians have been keeping a close eye on Honshu and are pleased with his progress.

“Physically and behaviourally he’s showing no ill effects from his five days on the loose.

“We’re now in the process of gradually introducing some fellow young, male monkeys to his enclosure, to help resocialise him.”

Escaped Highland monkey finally captured after being lured in by a Yorkshire pudding

