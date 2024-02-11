Reunited: Watch as escapee Honshu settles back in with other monkeys at Highland Wildlife Park

Honshu is readjusting to life at the Highland Wildlife Park following his great escape into the wilderness.

The Japanese macaque sparked a widespread search operation last week after breaking free from the enclosure at Kincraig park.

Thermal imaging drones were deployed to locate and track the primate as he navigated his way through the Cairngorms National Park.

His five-day wild adventure came to an abrupt end after he was spotted by Insh couple Stephanie and Howard Bunyan in their back garden on Thursday, February 1.

Honshu showing no signs of ill effects, says park officials

For the last 10 days, the snow monkey has been under the close observation of both keepers and veterinarians, with officials giving him a clean bill of health.

Honshu has also been reintroduced to several male monkey’s from his troop as part of efforts to reintegrate him with his peers.

Pictures and videos released by The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) show Honshu adjusting well to life in his enclosure with a number of his peers.

Honshu can be seen in good spirits munching on leaves hanging from branches scattered around the enclosure.

In a statement, Keith Gilchrist, head of living collections operations at Highland Wildlife Park, provided an update on the monkey’s condition.

He said: “Our expert keepers and veterinarians have been keeping a close eye on Honshu and are pleased with his progress.

“Physically and behaviourally he’s showing no ill effects from his five days on the loose.

“We’re now in the process of gradually introducing some fellow young, male monkeys to his enclosure, to help resocialise him.”