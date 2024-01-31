Timeline: Here is what we know so far about the escaped Highland monkey

Rangers at the Highland Wildlife Park are closing in on the missing Japanese macaque which has been on the run since Sunday.

The male snow monkey escaped from its enclosure at the weekend, sparking a widespread search operation in the Kincraig area.

Drone footage of the park’s escapee was captured on Tuesday, as rangers closed in on his location.

More than 96 hours after his great escape, we have put together a timeline of events as search efforts continue.

Sunday, January 28

11am: Park rangers received reports of a monkey wandering around gardens in Kincraig on the Facebook community group Kincraig Cares.

11am & Noon:

Search teams descend on the village to try and capture the monkey.

Residents look on as rangers – armed with nets and tranquiliser guns – attempt to coax the monkey down from the top of a mound, however, he evades capture.

Sunday afternoon: Staff searched the area for the remainder of the day working to locate the missing primate.

Monday, January 29

9am: Staff at the Highland Wildlife Park released a statement confirming teams were out patrolling the area as a monkey hotline was established.

Monday morning: Residents reported sightings of the primate in the Speybank area.

Monday afternoon: Staff from BH Wildlife Consultancy deployed their thermal imaging drone hoping to capture a glimpse of the missing monkey.

Tuesday, January 30

9am: Staff at the Highland Wildlife Park released a statement confirming sightings have been reported near the main entrance.

10.30am: Members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team arrived at the park to launch their thermal imaging drone in search of the monkey.

11am: Jonny Porteous, Cairngorm MRT member and drone operator, picked up a heat signature in dense woodland nearby.

11.15am: Park officials reported the sighting as a false alarm, logging it as a tyre.

Noon: Park rangers and members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team get back around the table to come up with an action plan.

Around 1pm: Ranger Stuart Owen blows the whistle during feeding time hoping to entice the missing monkey home.

Tuesday afternoon: Drone operators from BH Wildlife Consultancy record 45 minutes of footage of the missing monkey roaming around in the wild.

Despite their extensive footage, staff confirmed he was not in a location where they were confident they could “bring him in safely.”

Wednesday, January 31

9am: Park officials released a statement confirming all drones would remain offline due to a yellow weather warning for winds.

Drone footage of the monkey in the wild was released as search efforts continued four days on.

9am – 11am: Sightings of the monkey were reported in an area close to the park however, these were not able to be confirmed.

11am: Rangers feed the remaining 36 monkeys in the enclosure, hoping to attract the missing snow monkey home.

11am – 3pm: Teams brave the strong winds and heavy rain to continue their search of the local area and follow up on reported sightings.

3.35pm: Rangers do a head count to ascertain if the monkey has returned, which it has not.

4pm: Park closes to the public with the monkey still at large.