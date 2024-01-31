Timeline: Here is what we know so far about the escaped Highland monkey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Timeline: Here is what we know so far about the escaped Highland monkey

The Japanese macaque escaped from the Highland Wildlife Park four days ago.

By Michelle Henderson
Japanese Macaque monkey (snow monkey)
An extensive search operation has been underway in the Kincraig area to locate a Japanese Macaque monkey. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Rangers at the Highland Wildlife Park are closing in on the missing Japanese macaque which has been on the run since Sunday.

The male snow monkey escaped from its enclosure at the weekend, sparking a widespread search operation in the Kincraig area.

Drone footage of the park’s escapee was captured on Tuesday, as rangers closed in on his location.

More than 96 hours after his great escape, we have put together a timeline of events as search efforts continue.

Sunday, January 28 

11am: Park rangers received reports of a monkey wandering around gardens in Kincraig on the Facebook community group Kincraig Cares.

11am & Noon:

Sunday afternoon: Staff searched the area for the remainder of the day working to locate the missing primate.

Monkey in garden.
The monkey stopped by a garden in Kincraig for some bird feed. Image: Carl Nagel.

Monday, January 29

9am: Staff at the Highland Wildlife Park released a statement confirming teams were out patrolling the area as a monkey hotline was established.

Monday morning: Residents reported sightings of the primate in the Speybank area.

Royal Mail van driving through Speybank.
The missing monkey was spotted in the Speybank area on Monday. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Monday afternoon: Staff from BH Wildlife Consultancy deployed their thermal imaging drone hoping to capture a glimpse of the missing monkey.

Tuesday, January 30

9am: Staff at the Highland Wildlife Park released a statement confirming sightings have been reported near the main entrance.

10.30am: Members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team arrived at the park to launch their thermal imaging drone in search of the monkey.

11am: Jonny Porteous, Cairngorm MRT member and drone operator, picked up a heat signature in dense woodland nearby.

11.15am: Park officials reported the sighting as a false alarm, logging it as a tyre.

onny Porteous of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team
onny Porteous of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team operating their thermal imaging drone in the search for the missing monkey. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Noon: Park rangers and members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team get back around the table to come up with an action plan.

Around 1pm: Ranger Stuart Owen blows the whistle during feeding time hoping to entice the missing monkey home.

Tuesday afternoon: Drone operators from BH Wildlife Consultancy record 45 minutes of footage of the missing monkey roaming around in the wild.

Despite their extensive footage, staff confirmed he was not in a location where they were confident they could “bring him in safely.”

Wednesday, January 31

9am: Park officials released a statement confirming all drones would remain offline due to a yellow weather warning for winds.

Drone footage of the monkey in the wild was released as search efforts continued four days on.

9am – 11am: Sightings of the monkey were reported in an area close to the park however, these were not able to be confirmed.

11am: Rangers feed the remaining 36 monkeys in the enclosure, hoping to attract the missing snow monkey home.

A yellow and black thermal imaging drone hovers in the air.
Search teams were unable to deploy the use of drones on day four of the search due to a yellow warning for strong winds. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

11am – 3pm: Teams brave the strong winds and heavy rain to continue their search of the local area and follow up on reported sightings.

3.35pm: Rangers do a head count to ascertain if the monkey has returned, which it has not.

4pm: Park closes to the public with the monkey still at large.

Drone footage released as search for missing Highland monkey enters fourth day

