Mark Cowie pleased Fraserburgh get back in the old routine with Formartine draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Mark Cowie pleased Fraserburgh get back in the old routine with Formartine draw

The Broch recovered from two goals down to draw at North Lodge Park.

By Callum Law
Willie West celebrates scoring Fraserburgh's equaliser against Formartine United. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Willie West celebrates scoring Fraserburgh's equaliser against Formartine United. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Mark Cowie felt Fraserburgh returned to what he expects after battling back to draw with Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League.

The Broch were trailing 2-0 at North Lodge Park in the final 10 minutes, but staged a spirited recovery to draw 2-2 and earn a point.

Despite suffering only one defeat in 13 games, manager Cowie has been frustrated with his side’s performances.

But, on this occasion, he said: “That was more like my Broch.

“When Formartine go 2-0 up, you think: ‘that’s it.’ In weeks gone by, it might have been, but we had a desire about us that we haven’t seen in a while.

“If we hadn’t got something from the game it would have been a bit unjust I think.

“We maybe didn’t do enough to win it, but we did enough to get a point and I’m proud of the guys.

Sean Butcher celebrates after scoring for Fraserburgh against Formartine.

“I asked the guys to get back to exciting the fans and I think every fan here must have thought Fraserburgh played a good game.

“Win, lose or draw, I said to them: ‘I need my Broch back’, and I think I got that.

“I’m delighted with the performance and I’m happy with the point.”

Fraserburgh are fourth in the table, 10 points behind league leaders Brechin City having played a game more, and Cowie admits their title hopes are over.

He added: “We’re out of the league, but I wanted us to get back to playing the way we can and putting teams under pressure.

“We’ll have a say in it, but we won’t be winning the league.”

Positives for Pitmedden side

Third-placed Formartine are nine points off the summit, having played the same number of games as Brechin.

Despite giving up their lead, boss Stuart Anderson took positives from the contest with Fraserburgh.

He said: “I’ve not seen the league table, but there are a lot of games to be played.

“Teams like Brechin are going strong, but there are three or four others going strong as well.

“We take every week as it comes and keep battling away.

“In terms of how we played, going forward I felt we were always a threat. There’s a little bit of frustration that we’ve not won the game.

“Fraserburgh threw loads of bodies forward and we need to deal with it better.

“But overall, I’m not too disappointed because there were a lot of good performances.

“When you draw like that in the last few minutes, it’s frustrating, but you’ve got to take the positives out of it and there were a lot of them.”

Graeme Rodger, centre, is mobbed by his Formartine team-mates after scoring. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Early on, Fraserburgh captain Willie West and Scott Barbour stung goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald’s palms with shots from the edge of the box.

In between, the Broch had a penalty appeal for handball dismissed by referee Lewis Brown when the sliding Stuart Smith blocked Greg Buchan’s effort.

After quarter of an hour, Formartine threatened. Adam Emslie’s drive from long range skidded off the surface before being blocked by the legs of goalkeeper Joe Barbour.

In the 37th minute, United could have opened the scoring when Emslie’s cross from the right broke for Graeme Rodger, but the Pitmedden skipper fired over from 10 yards.

However, a minute before the break, Rodger did break the deadlock. After a spell of pressure, Emslie found space on the right to cross and Rodger’s bullet header went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Dramatic second half

Two minutes after the break, the Broch almost equalised when Ross Aitken’s cross from the right clattered off the bar.

At the other end, Aitken made a vital intervention with a sliding block to thwart Aaron Norris after Emslie and Julian Wade combined in a rapid counter-attack.

Another good Formartine break saw them double their advantage in the 78th minute. Marc Lawrence’s pass released Norris on the right flank and his pinpoint cross was dispatched by Wade from inside the six-yard box.

But the Broch battled back in the closing stages.

On 83 minutes, Kieran Simpson knocked down Joe Barbour’s free-kick, and after Ryan Sargent’s effort had been blocked, Sean Butcher pounced to finish from eight yards with his first touch after coming on as a sub.

Julian Wade, centre, celebrates scoring Formartine’s second goal against Fraserburgh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

In the dying embers, another sub, Aidan Sopel, came close to equalising twice.

His second effort was a shot from 20 yards that Macdonald turned behind for a corner in the third minute of stoppage time.

The resultant Sopel set-piece was cleared as far as sub Connor Wood at the edge of the area and his header back towards goal broke for West to equalise from six yards.

Before time was up, Rodger was sent off – having been booked on 77 minutes for a slide tackle on Sopel, the midfielder received a second yellow card for a high challenge on Simpson.

More from Highland League

Willie West celebrates scoring Fraserburgh's equaliser against Formartine United. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Buckie Thistle beat Rothes after half-time Highland League title race rocket; Turriff thump Huntly;…
Willie West celebrates scoring Fraserburgh's equaliser against Formartine United. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Highland League: Seven-up for league leaders Brechin City, while Banks o' Dee stay in…
Willie West celebrates scoring Fraserburgh's equaliser against Formartine United. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Highland League results: Fraserburgh battle back to draw with Formartine United
Willie West celebrates scoring Fraserburgh's equaliser against Formartine United. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Aaron Reid aims to impress during Formartine United…
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Steven MacDonald thrilled as Forres Mechanics net Nairn County duo on loan
Willie West celebrates scoring Fraserburgh's equaliser against Formartine United. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh progress in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup; Forres Mechanics defeat Clachnacuddin in Highland League
Willie West celebrates scoring Fraserburgh's equaliser against Formartine United. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Formartine United make double signing as EE Aberdeenshire Cup tie against Inverurie Locos is…
Willie West celebrates scoring Fraserburgh's equaliser against Formartine United. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: New Rothes manager Richard Hastings and chairman Iain Paul on his appointment
Willie West celebrates scoring Fraserburgh's equaliser against Formartine United. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Rothes appoint Richard Hastings as manager
View of affected area of Buckie Thistle pitch.
Why Buckie Thistle's pitch has been permanently waterlogged for the last three months