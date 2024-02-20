Orkney elects youngest council leader in Scotland

Heather Woodbridge has been confirmed as the new leader of Orkney Islands Council.

Following a leadership election today Ms Woodbridge, 29, is now thought to be the youngest current council leader in Scotland.

The independent councillor had been depute leader under her predecessor James Stockan since the last council election in 2022.

She took over the leader role uncontested during a special general meeting in Kirkwall.

Her promotion meant a new depute leader had to be found.

A contest for the role saw councillor Sandy Cowie take more votes than Steven Heddle, by 11 votes to nine.

The leadership contest arose after the surprise resignation of Mr Stockan.

In January, the former council leader announced he would be resigning as political leader and as a councillor so he could retire.

He officially left his post on February 5.

Mr Stockan had been at the head of Scotland’s smallest council since May 2017.

Difficult times ahead call for strong leadership, say councillors

The joint narrative from councillors at today’s meeting was that Orkney Islands Council faces a very tough time ahead.

As such, it will need a strong leadership team to represent it in Edinburgh, London, and beyond.

Ms Woodbridge was proposed for the leader role by Leslie Manson and seconded by Duncan Tullock.

Heather Woodbridge first became a councillor in October 2020 after the result of a by-election for the North Isles Ward.

She stepped into to the role held by her father, Dr Kevin Woodbridge, who passed away earlier that year.

New Orkney leader lays out priorities for the leadership team

Speaking after her nomination, Ms Woodbridge said had put herself forward “because she is committed to Orkney and its people”.

She said: “I believe in fairness and equity for every island of Orkney – and for fairness and equity in Scotland.”

Outlining her priorities for the council, the new leader spoke about getting a fairer government settlement.

She also spoke about the need for a replacement internal ferry service, advocating for Orkney’s interests, and making sure the national care service works for the islands.

She said: “I have the political experience under my belt, the political ability, the energy and motivation, and the vision to take on the role of leader.”

The invitation for other candidates was met with silence.

As such, Heather Woodbridge was announced as the successful candidate to applause from the chamber.