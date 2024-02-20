Orkney elects youngest council leader in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney elects youngest council leader in Scotland

Heather Woodbridge has become the first female to lead the isles council.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
The new leader of Orkney Islands Council, Heather Woodbridge. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.
The new leader of Orkney Islands Council, Heather Woodbridge. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

Heather Woodbridge has been confirmed as the new leader of Orkney Islands Council.

Following a leadership election today Ms Woodbridge, 29, is now thought to be the youngest current council leader in Scotland.

The independent councillor had been depute leader under her predecessor James Stockan since the last council election in 2022.

She took over the leader role uncontested during a special general meeting in Kirkwall.

Her promotion meant a new depute leader had to be found.

A contest for the role saw councillor Sandy Cowie take more votes than Steven Heddle,  by 11 votes to nine.

The leadership contest arose after the surprise resignation of Mr Stockan.

In January, the former council leader announced he would be resigning as political leader and as a councillor so he could retire.

He officially left his post on February 5.

Mr Stockan had been at the head of Scotland’s smallest council since May 2017.

Difficult times ahead call for strong leadership, say councillors

The joint narrative from councillors at today’s meeting was that Orkney Islands Council faces a very tough time ahead.

As such, it will need a strong leadership team to represent it in Edinburgh, London, and beyond.

The new leadership team within Orkney Islands Council. From left: political leader Heather Woodbridge, convener Graham Bevan, and depute leader Sandy Cowie. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

Ms Woodbridge was proposed for the leader role by Leslie Manson and seconded by Duncan Tullock.

Heather Woodbridge first became a councillor in October 2020 after the result of a by-election for the North Isles Ward.

She stepped into to the role held by her father, Dr Kevin Woodbridge, who passed away earlier that year.

New Orkney leader lays out priorities for the leadership team

Speaking after her nomination, Ms Woodbridge said had put herself forward “because she is committed to Orkney and its people”.

She said: “I believe in fairness and equity for every island of Orkney – and for fairness and equity in Scotland.”

Outlining her priorities for the council, the new leader spoke about getting a fairer government settlement.

She also spoke about the need for a replacement internal ferry service, advocating for Orkney’s interests, and making sure the national care service works for the islands.

She said: “I have the political experience under my belt, the political ability, the energy and motivation, and the vision to take on the role of leader.”

The invitation for other candidates was met with silence.

As such, Heather Woodbridge was announced as the successful candidate to applause from the chamber.

