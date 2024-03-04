Gallery: Kessock lifeboat station lit up to celebrate 200 years of the RNLI

The Kessock lifeboat and its Black Isle base were lit up tonight to celebrate the RNLI’s 200th anniversary.

The charity celebrated the landmark occasion in the Highlands with a gathering of crew, volunteers and fundraisers at its lifeboat station situated under the Kessock Bridge.

It followed a service of Thanksgiving that took place on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey.

The RNLI has a remarkable story, full of triumphs and tragedies from two centuries of saving lives at sea.

Since being founded in 1824, charity lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved more than 144,000 lives.

Here is a selection of some of the pictures from tonight’s event in North Kessock.

Pictures by Paul Campbell