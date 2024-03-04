Gallery: Kessock lifeboat station lit up to celebrate 200 years of the RNLI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Kessock lifeboat station lit up to celebrate 200 years of the RNLI

The charity has saved more than 144,000 lives since it was founded in 1824.

From humble beginnings to 200 years of lifesaving missions, the RNLI continues to be the beacon of hope on the water. Image: Paul Campbell
From humble beginnings to 200 years of lifesaving missions, the RNLI continues to be the beacon of hope on the water. Image: Paul Campbell
By Stuart Findlay & Katherine Ferries

The Kessock lifeboat and its Black Isle base were lit up tonight to celebrate the RNLI’s 200th anniversary.

The charity celebrated the landmark occasion in the Highlands with a gathering of crew, volunteers and fundraisers at its lifeboat station situated under the Kessock Bridge.

It followed a service of Thanksgiving that took place on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey.

The RNLI has a remarkable story, full of triumphs and tragedies from two centuries of saving lives at sea.

Since being founded in 1824, charity lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved more than 144,000 lives.

Here is a selection of some of the pictures from tonight’s event in North Kessock.

Pictures by Paul Campbell

With each mournful note, the lone piper pays homage to the bravery and sacrifice of the RNLI crews. Image: Paul Campbell
200th anniversary of the RNLI. Image: Paul Campbell
The passion and dedication of RNLI staff shine bright as they come together to mark a historic moment: 200 years of saving lives and spreading joy in Kessock! Image: Paul Campbell
Image: Paul Campbell
Crowds gathered to celebrate the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, honoring the heroes who brave the waves to keep us safe. Image: Paul Campbell
The Kessock station and it’s illuminated lifeboat paying tribute to 200 years of saving lives at sea. Image: Paul Campbell
Celebrating 200 years of courage, dedication, and saving lives at sea with the RNLI! Image: Paul Campbell
Here’s to many more years of rescues and keeping our seas safe. Image: Paul Campbell
Marking a remarkable milestone in maritime history! Congratulations to the RNLI on 200 years of lifesaving missions. Image: Paul Campbell
In stormy seas or calm waters, the RNLI stands ready to answer the call. Image: Paul Campbell
Honoring the courage of the men and women who brave the elements to keep us safe. Image: Paul Campbell
Powered primarily by kind donations, the search and rescue service has been saving lives for nearly 200 years. Image: Paul Campbell
200 years of fearless rescues, countless lives saved, and a legacy that will forever inspire. Image: Paul Campbell
Image: Paul Campbell
Members of lifeboat crews from around the UK with a Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeboat – the modern-day Shannon class, outside Westminster Abbey in London ahead of a service of thanksgiving to mark the 200th anniversary of the RNLI. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire

