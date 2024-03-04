Stonehaven leaders will put up ‘vigorous’ fight against Orange Walk as councillors prepare to make decision

Stonehaven’s community council says it will put up a “vigorous” fight on behalf of residents to ensure a proposed Orange Walk does not go ahead.

Councillors are set to debate the procession during Aberdeenshire Council’s latest Kincardine and Mearns area committee meeting tomorrow, deciding whether to allow the parade to proceed – with or without conditions – or to prohibit the event entirely.

More than 200 members of the Orange Order intend to take part in a flute march from Stonehaven Town hall to Dunnottar Church on March 16, to mark the opening of its new north-east lodge.

More than 9,000 people have now signed a petition which urges authorities to “stop the sectarian parade”.

Several local businesses have also threatened to close their doors on the day of the march over safety concerns.

Stonehaven community council applauds response

Following the backlash, it’s understood that Stonehaven District and Community Council has held emergency talks in response to the the proposals.

Members have been joined by local voices as they put together a case against Stonehaven hosting the Orange Walk.

It is believed that a number of people opposed to the plan have requested to speak at tomorrow’s committee meeting to call for the parade to be prohibited.

A community council spokesperson said: “Stonehaven & District Community Council congratulates the community on its response to the proposed Orange Walk in Stonehaven.

“The Community Council will put up a vigorous fight against this proposed Orange Walk on behalf of the community.”

Orange Order maintain that Stonehaven lodge is justified

Today, the Orange Order accused the petition of “stirring up anti-Orange and Protestant hatred”.

The group has insisted that “significant interest” from locals warranted the opening of the lodge, and that people from Aberdeen, Forfar, Peterhead, and Perth have been travelling to meet.

In a statement, organisers said that just like those who have the right to petition, they also have the right to celebrate what they believe in.

A spokesman for the order said: “As with most new lodges, a parade to celebrate the opening has been arranged and notification (not application) was provided to Aberdeenshire Council and Police Scotland.

“The parade will also remember those many covenanters in Stonehaven who were tortured and murdered for their reformed faith, and a wreath will be laid in remembrance of their sacrifice.

“On the petition, everyone has a right to object that is one of the human rights we support.

“We also have the right to celebrate our culture in the way we like under the European Convention on Human Rights.”

Petition used to ‘stir up anti-Protestant hatred’

The Orange Order has also questioned the petition’s validity after claiming it was widely shared across “republican, nationalist and Celtic pages”.

“This encourages them to help with its numbers and use hate language against the Orange Institution and the Protestant faith,” they said.

“The petition has been shared to stir up anti-Orange and Protestant hatred, and should be called out as such.

“We respect individual views, but this is an orchestrated attack on our institution and the wider Protestant faith.”