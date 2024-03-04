Stonehaven leaders will put up ‘vigorous’ fight against Orange Walk as councillors prepare to make decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven leaders will put up ‘vigorous’ fight against Orange Walk as councillors prepare to make decision

The Kincardine and Mearns area committee will meet tomorrow to decide whether to allow the parade to proceed through Stonehaven on March 16.

By Graham Fleming
An Orange walk in Edinburgh, similar to what is being planned for Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson.
Stonehaven’s community council says it will put up a “vigorous” fight on behalf of residents to ensure a proposed Orange Walk does not go ahead.

Councillors are set to debate the procession during Aberdeenshire Council’s latest Kincardine and Mearns area committee meeting tomorrow, deciding whether to allow the parade to proceed – with or without conditions – or to prohibit the event entirely.

More than 200 members of the Orange Order intend to take part in a flute march from Stonehaven Town hall to Dunnottar Church on March 16, to mark the opening of its new north-east lodge.

More than 9,000 people have now signed a petition which urges authorities to “stop the sectarian parade”.

Several local businesses have also threatened to close their doors on the day of the march over safety concerns.

Laminated leaflets are circulating in Stonehaven.

Stonehaven community council applauds response

Following the backlash, it’s understood that Stonehaven District and Community Council has held emergency talks in response to the the proposals.

Members have been joined by local voices as they put together a case against Stonehaven hosting the Orange Walk.

It is believed that a number of people opposed to the plan have requested to speak at tomorrow’s committee meeting to call for the parade to be prohibited.

A community council spokesperson said: “Stonehaven & District Community Council congratulates the community on its response to the proposed Orange Walk in Stonehaven.

“The Community Council will put up a vigorous fight against this proposed Orange Walk on behalf of the community.”

The Waterfront Cafe has threatened to close over “trouble” caused by Orange walk.

Orange Order maintain that Stonehaven lodge is justified

Today, the Orange Order accused the petition of “stirring up anti-Orange and Protestant hatred”.

The group has insisted that “significant interest” from locals warranted the opening of the lodge, and that people from Aberdeen, Forfar, Peterhead, and Perth have been travelling to meet.

In a statement, organisers said that just like those who have the right to petition, they also have the right to celebrate what they believe in.

A spokesman for the order said: “As with most new lodges, a parade to celebrate the opening has been arranged and notification (not application) was provided to Aberdeenshire Council and Police Scotland.

“The parade will also remember those many covenanters in Stonehaven who were tortured and murdered for their reformed faith, and a wreath will be laid in remembrance of their sacrifice.

“On the petition, everyone has a right to object that is one of the human rights we support.

“We also have the right to celebrate our culture in the way we like under the European Convention on Human Rights.”

Dunnottar Castle is one of the main features of the new lodge’s logo.

Petition used to ‘stir up anti-Protestant hatred’

The Orange Order has also questioned the petition’s validity after claiming it was widely shared across “republican, nationalist and Celtic pages”.

“This encourages them to help with its numbers and use hate language against the Orange Institution and the Protestant faith,” they said.

“The petition has been shared to stir up anti-Orange and Protestant hatred, and should be called out as such.

“We respect individual views, but this is an orchestrated attack on our institution and the wider Protestant faith.”

‘We don’t want the hassle’: Stonehaven businesses could close on day of Orange Walk

