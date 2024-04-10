Man and dog rescued after fishing boat catches fire and sinks in Moray Firth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man and dog rescued after fishing boat catches fire and sinks in Moray Firth

The incident was first reported to Coastguard at 5.15pm on Wednesday evening.

By Ross Hempseed
Buckie lifeboat called to help burning fishing boat in the Moray Firth.
Buckie lifeboat was on scene to assist a fisherman and his dog escape a burning boat. Image: Buckie RNLI.

A fisherman and his dog have had a lucky escape after their fishing boat caught fire in the Moray Firth.

The coastguard first became aware of a vessel on fire after several 999 calls were made by concerned members of the public.

From the shore, they could see a 30-foot fishing boat on fire around eight miles off the coast of Cromarty in the Moray Firth.

A nearby fishing vessel was able to reach the boat in time and transfer the sole occupant and his dog off the burning vessel and onto their craft.

In response, the Coastguard deployed both Buckie and Invergordon lifeboat crews to assist.

The burning fishing vessel eventually sank at around 8pm, while the fisherman and his dog were transferred onto the Buckie lifeboat and transported back to Buckie.

The crew arrived back in Buckie at around 8.20pm. No injuries were reported.

A spokesman for the Coastguard thanked members of the public and the other fishing vessel for assisting the lifeboat crews in their efforts.

