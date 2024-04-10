Man and dog rescued after fishing boat catches fire and sinks in Moray Firth

A fisherman and his dog have had a lucky escape after their fishing boat caught fire in the Moray Firth.

The coastguard first became aware of a vessel on fire after several 999 calls were made by concerned members of the public.

From the shore, they could see a 30-foot fishing boat on fire around eight miles off the coast of Cromarty in the Moray Firth.

A nearby fishing vessel was able to reach the boat in time and transfer the sole occupant and his dog off the burning vessel and onto their craft.

In response, the Coastguard deployed both Buckie and Invergordon lifeboat crews to assist.

The burning fishing vessel eventually sank at around 8pm, while the fisherman and his dog were transferred onto the Buckie lifeboat and transported back to Buckie.

The crew arrived back in Buckie at around 8.20pm. No injuries were reported.

A spokesman for the Coastguard thanked members of the public and the other fishing vessel for assisting the lifeboat crews in their efforts.