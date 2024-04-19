Return of the Mac: Legendary Tobermory hotel reopens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Return of the Mac: Legendary Tobermory hotel reopens

The MacDonald Arms has been bought over by four locals who plan to bring it back to its former glory.

By Louise Glen
MacDonald Arms in Tobermory is reopening
Onie MacLean, 33, and co-owner Emma Denovan, 34, are making the final preparations for opening. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson

One of the Isle of Mull’s most iconic colourful hotels in Tobermory is reopening today, after only eight weeks under new island ownership.

The MacDonald Arms in Tobermory is back in business, after a four-year closure, and the people of Mull are delighted.

The ‘Mac’ or as it is affectionately known by locals ‘The Arms” on the “Balamory” island street has been taken over by four locals who want to bring the fun of the “Mac” back to its former glory.

Today marks the opening of the main bar – but the project is a “work in progress” and as it grows, so will what is on offer to its customers.

The pub opened today, a week ahead of Mull Music Festival.

The hotel was purchased by Louise, 39, and Paul Brown, 41, from Tobermory and Emma Denovan and John MacCrone, 34 from Dervaig.

A sign outside the MacDonald Hotel signalling the reopening.
People in Tobermory are very excited about the reopening of the MacDonald Hotel. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Emma, 34, was the manager of another hotel in Tobermory for eight years, before being tempted to dip her toe in hotel ownership.

She told the Press and Journal: “It all began with a spontaneous phone call “Do you fancy going for the Arms at auction?’.

MacDonald Arms reopens in Tobermory

“Little did we know, a last-minute bid would soon turn our lives around.

“To our astonishment, the bid we made 10 minutes before the auction closed was successful and the MacDonald Arms Hotel was ours.

“For years, we had all walked passed the Arms time and time again when it was shut and all felt a deep sense of sadness that it was no longer a place we could go to socialise and meet friends.”

She continued: “The building, a cornerstone of local life, stood empty, evoking a deep feeling of loss among those who had once flocked there to kick off their evenings.

“The Arms wasn’t just a pub; it was the starting point for countless stories and memories.

“No matter where the night ended, it always began in the Arms. Reopening the hotel was more than a business venture for us.

“We aimed to preserve the essence that made the hotel a local legend.”

The bar will serve cocktails to cutomers in the MacDonald hotel.
The MacDonald Arms bar is restocked and ready to go. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

“Our renovations have been respectful of the hotel’s heritage.

“We uncovered and highlighted the stunning red brickwork behind the bar.

“Within just eight weeks of ownership, we’ve secured the building, repaired the roof, and begun transforming the front façade—keeping its iconic blue, a nod to its storied past.

“Looking forward, our plans include converting the dining room with its panoramic bay views into a premier restaurant and refurbishing all guest rooms, targeting a reopening by year’s end.

“As we approach our opening, the excitement is palpable.

Emma Denovan is looking forward to getting the hotel reopened.. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

“The Arms will once again buzz with activity, supported by a lineup of excellent bands spanning genres from traditional ceilidh to pop.

‘Thig crìoch air an t-saoghal ach mairidh gaol is ceol’

“In keeping with tradition, we’re eager to reintroduce the darts team and host special competition nights, alongside regular live music events.

A newly hung motto captures the ethos of the new business.

It reads “Thig crìoch air an t-saoghal ach mairidh gaol is ceol” or “The world will pass away, but love and music will endure.

More from Highlands & Islands

Police in Inverness madras Street
Man charged after riot shield police called to Inverness incident
Fire in Clachnaharry, Inverness.
Major blaze at former Clachnaharry care home in Inverness
Wild Braemar guide Annie Armstrong shares her love and knowledge of Scottish culture, nature and wildlife with visitors.
Aberdeen trade show at heart of Scotland-wide tourism push
Asian woman holding a sushi with chopsticks to eat.
Japan's growing appetite for Scottish mackerel helps our fishers and processors
Jakub Siedlecki was last seen in the Conon Bridge are one week ago. Image: Police Scotland
Highland man last seen in Conon Bridge remains missing one week on
Tesco apologised to Joan Bates for the out-of-date product.
Skye shopper shocked at stench after picking up 2-year-old butter from Tesco
Kayleigh and Jamie Macleod sitting on a wooden sign saying hill cottage with their daughter Bella.
Highland family's dreams come true as home features in Escape to the Country
Inverness Sheriff Court
Man who downloaded sick photos and video of children told his actions contributed to…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Young Highland driver caused serious head-on crash after falling asleep at wheel
Greig Street business fear they might see a drop in footfall over the next month as part of the road shuts due to roadworks. Image: Bailey Moreton/DC Thomson
Inverness roadworks: Businesses fear the impact of one-month Greig Street closure