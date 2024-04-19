Return of the Mac: Legendary Tobermory hotel reopens

One of the Isle of Mull’s most iconic colourful hotels in Tobermory is reopening today, after only eight weeks under new island ownership.

The MacDonald Arms in Tobermory is back in business, after a four-year closure, and the people of Mull are delighted.

The ‘Mac’ or as it is affectionately known by locals ‘The Arms” on the “Balamory” island street has been taken over by four locals who want to bring the fun of the “Mac” back to its former glory.

Today marks the opening of the main bar – but the project is a “work in progress” and as it grows, so will what is on offer to its customers.

The pub opened today, a week ahead of Mull Music Festival.

The hotel was purchased by Louise, 39, and Paul Brown, 41, from Tobermory and Emma Denovan and John MacCrone, 34 from Dervaig.

Emma, 34, was the manager of another hotel in Tobermory for eight years, before being tempted to dip her toe in hotel ownership.

She told the Press and Journal: “It all began with a spontaneous phone call “Do you fancy going for the Arms at auction?’.

MacDonald Arms reopens in Tobermory

“Little did we know, a last-minute bid would soon turn our lives around.

“To our astonishment, the bid we made 10 minutes before the auction closed was successful and the MacDonald Arms Hotel was ours.

“For years, we had all walked passed the Arms time and time again when it was shut and all felt a deep sense of sadness that it was no longer a place we could go to socialise and meet friends.”

She continued: “The building, a cornerstone of local life, stood empty, evoking a deep feeling of loss among those who had once flocked there to kick off their evenings.

“The Arms wasn’t just a pub; it was the starting point for countless stories and memories.

“No matter where the night ended, it always began in the Arms. Reopening the hotel was more than a business venture for us.

“We aimed to preserve the essence that made the hotel a local legend.”

“Our renovations have been respectful of the hotel’s heritage.

“We uncovered and highlighted the stunning red brickwork behind the bar.

“Within just eight weeks of ownership, we’ve secured the building, repaired the roof, and begun transforming the front façade—keeping its iconic blue, a nod to its storied past.

“Looking forward, our plans include converting the dining room with its panoramic bay views into a premier restaurant and refurbishing all guest rooms, targeting a reopening by year’s end.

“As we approach our opening, the excitement is palpable.

“The Arms will once again buzz with activity, supported by a lineup of excellent bands spanning genres from traditional ceilidh to pop.

‘Thig crìoch air an t-saoghal ach mairidh gaol is ceol’

“In keeping with tradition, we’re eager to reintroduce the darts team and host special competition nights, alongside regular live music events.

A newly hung motto captures the ethos of the new business.

It reads “Thig crìoch air an t-saoghal ach mairidh gaol is ceol” or “The world will pass away, but love and music will endure.