Victim of two-vehicle crash on A9 at Slochd named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Victim of two-vehicle crash on A9 at Slochd named

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

By Michelle Henderson
Morven Gordon wearing a scarf and black sun glasses.
Morven Gordon died in a two-vehicle crash on the A9 at Slochd on Monday. Image: Police Scotland.

A 42-year-old woman who died in a crash on the A9 has been named.

Morven Gordon from Aviemore died after being involved in a collision on the A9 Inverness to Perth road on Monday.

The incident involving a white Kia Rio and a white Iveco Daily van occurred at Slochd at around 9.30pm.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were scrambled to the scene.

Police confirmed Ms Gordon – who was driving the Kia Rio – died in the collision.

The male driver and passenger of the van were uninjured.

The road was closed for around seven hours as an investigation got underway.

Sergeant David Miller from the Road Policing Unit at Dingwall said: “Our thoughts remain with Morven’s family and friends at this very difficult time. Her family has asked that their privacy is respected.”

Police launch probe into A9 crash

Police confirmed investigations into the crash are continuing.

Officers are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Sgt Miller added: “Our investigation into this crash is continuing and we would reappeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or who was in the area at the time and has information that may assist to contact us. We would also ask drivers with dashcam to check their footage and please get in touch if it holds anything relevant.

“Please contact us through 101, quoting incident 3682 of 6 May, 2024.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Map of Scotland showing yellow weather warning for Thunderstorms.
Thunderstorms to hit the north as Met office issues warning
Northern Lights over a bungalow in Cove Bay.
IN PICTURES: The Northern Lights dance over the north and north-east
'Is this it'? Underwhelmed walkers gather at the end of the West Highland Way.
'Anti-climax' end to West Highland Way': Should the 96-mile route have more at the…
Tweedale and Lochaber House
'Failing Fort William': Five of town's buildings reach crisis point
29Mar08. Fodderty, Strathpeffer. Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. Search for missing 81 year old, who disappeared from Fodderty care home on Friday 28 Mar 08, body is found. Pictured:- The care home, Fodderty House, where the women went missing from. - Picture by David Whittaker-Smith .29/03/08
Carer denies ill-treating elderly patient at Highland care home
Kessock bridge
Man on dangerous driving charge following Kessock Bridge incident
Inverness High School
Revealed: Highland schools first in line for major makeover as £2bn spending plan laid…
Beaches across the north and north-east are expected to be busy this weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Weekend weather: Scorcher ahead with one Highland village to hit 23C
Kirkwall Harbour. Image: Andrew Stewart/ DC Thomson.
Man's death at Kirkwall Harbour 'not suspicious'
Tain Sheriff Court.
Unpaid work for man who hit ex-partner during fight with her father

Conversation