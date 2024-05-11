Victim of two-vehicle crash on A9 at Slochd named

A 42-year-old woman who died in a crash on the A9 has been named.

Morven Gordon from Aviemore died after being involved in a collision on the A9 Inverness to Perth road on Monday.

The incident involving a white Kia Rio and a white Iveco Daily van occurred at Slochd at around 9.30pm.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were scrambled to the scene.

Police confirmed Ms Gordon – who was driving the Kia Rio – died in the collision.

The male driver and passenger of the van were uninjured.

The road was closed for around seven hours as an investigation got underway.

Sergeant David Miller from the Road Policing Unit at Dingwall said: “Our thoughts remain with Morven’s family and friends at this very difficult time. Her family has asked that their privacy is respected.”

Police launch probe into A9 crash

Police confirmed investigations into the crash are continuing.

Officers are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Sgt Miller added: “Our investigation into this crash is continuing and we would reappeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or who was in the area at the time and has information that may assist to contact us. We would also ask drivers with dashcam to check their footage and please get in touch if it holds anything relevant.

“Please contact us through 101, quoting incident 3682 of 6 May, 2024.”