Man rushed to hospital after crash on A82 east of Glencoe

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A82 east of Glencoe.

Two ambulances and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene at Altnafeadh shortly before 3pm.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries are unclear at this time.

The Fort William to Glasgow road was closed for a short time but has since reopened.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 14:46 to attend an incident on the A82 near Altnafeadh.

“Two ambulances, an air ambulance and an advanced practitioner were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to hospital.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

