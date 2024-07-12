Watch: Final farewell for ‘Young Doc’ as hundreds gather for funeral of Oban ‘legend’

Hundreds of people gathered for a funeral at the Argyllshire Gathering Halls in Oban today for Douglas ‘Young Doc’ Macarthur.

The 59-year-old’s funeral was held in the prestigious Breadalbane Street venue before his funeral procession wound its way through the town.

The cortege was flanked by motorcyclists who had come from all over the country to pay their respects to Young Doc.

In a poignant nod to his “other office” the funeral stopped outside Aulay’s Bar, where Young Doc had entertained customers with his wit and charm for decades.

There was not a seat, or dry eye, in the funeral service held to celebrate his life.

Mr Macarthur died following a road traffic incident in the town, on Thursday June 27.

The incident led to the town being closed off for more than 19 hours as police investigated his death.

Douglas ‘Young Doc’ Macarthur was a ‘legend’

Today’s service focussed on Mr Macathur’s love of Oban, motorbikes, and his commitment to having good fun and heavy metal music, such as Judas Priest.

He was described as a “legend”, “a one-off” and a truly character to those who gathered to pay respects.

One man said: “It was some funeral: ACDC, Judas Priest – it was just him.”

Many commented that the town had put out “all the flags” as Oban gears up for the Clipper Round The World race that is due to get under way later today.

Mr Macarthur, of Glenshellach Terrace, had met many people who came to Oban, in part due to his love of motorbikes.

He owned a bike himself, an older Katana, and often chatted with other bikers on Oban’s seafront.

In recent years, he had been unable to ride after he was injured in an accident in Oban while he was a pedestrian.

Some of those bikers followed the hearse and family cars from the Argyllshire Gathering Halls in Oban.

Many stopped outside Aulay’s Bar to allow staff and patrons to pay their respects.

As it passed by people started clapping in memory of their friend.

Mr Macarthur was known as “Young Doc”.

His dad – a popular bus driver in the town – was known as “Doc”.

Donations at the funeral were taken for Epilepsy Scotland.

