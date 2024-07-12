Watch: Final farewell for ‘Young Doc’ as hundreds gather for funeral of Oban ‘legend’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Watch: Final farewell for ‘Young Doc’ as hundreds gather for funeral of Oban ‘legend’

Douglas Macarthur was found dead after a tragic incident in Oban.

By Louise Glen

Hundreds of people gathered for a funeral at the Argyllshire Gathering Halls in Oban today for Douglas ‘Young Doc’ Macarthur.

The 59-year-old’s funeral was held in the prestigious Breadalbane Street venue before his funeral procession wound its way through the town.

The cortege was flanked by motorcyclists who had come from all over the country to pay their respects to Young Doc.

In a poignant nod to his “other office” the funeral stopped outside Aulay’s Bar, where Young Doc had entertained customers with his wit and charm for decades.

Hundreds of people gathered for the funeral of Douglas ‘Young Doc’ Macarthur in Oban. mage; DC Thomson.

There was not a seat, or dry eye, in the funeral service held to celebrate his life.

Mr Macarthur died following a road traffic incident in the town, on Thursday June 27.

The incident led to the town being closed off for more than 19 hours as police investigated his death.

Douglas ‘Young Doc’ Macarthur was a ‘legend’

Today’s service focussed on Mr Macathur’s love of Oban, motorbikes, and his commitment to having good fun and heavy metal music, such as Judas Priest.

He was described as a “legend”, “a one-off” and a truly character to those who gathered to pay respects.

One man said: “It was some funeral: ACDC, Judas Priest – it was just him.”

Many commented that the town had put out “all the flags” as Oban gears up for the Clipper Round The World race that is due to get under way later today.

Doc Macarthur Oban funeral announced.
Douglas ‘Young Doc’ MacArthur. Image: Facebook.

Mr Macarthur, of Glenshellach Terrace, had met many people who came to Oban, in part due to his love of motorbikes.

He owned a bike himself, an older Katana, and often chatted with other bikers on Oban’s seafront.

In recent years, he had been unable to ride after he was injured in an accident in Oban while he was a pedestrian.

Some of those bikers followed the hearse and family cars from the Argyllshire Gathering Halls in Oban.

The funeral cortege outside Aulay's Bar in Oban.
The funeral cortege outside Aulay’s Bar in Oban. Image; DC Thomson.

Many stopped outside Aulay’s Bar to allow staff and patrons to pay their respects.

As it passed by people started clapping in memory of their friend.

Mr Macarthur was known as “Young Doc”.

His dad – a popular bus driver in the town – was known as “Doc”.

Donations at the funeral were taken for Epilepsy Scotland.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

More from Highlands & Islands

Blue and red breaking news image.
A87 reopens after crash on Skye
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Raymond Marshall convicted of sex assault outside Lauders Bar Picture shows; Raymond Marshall / Lauders Bar. N/a. Supplied by Design Team (Facebook / DC Thomson) Date; Unknown
Man guilty of sex assault after touching woman's breast outside Inverness pub
George Ashcroft has been reported missing from Dingwall.
Missing Dingwall man located by police after three-day search
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 19th September. Inverness File Pics. The pedestrian Greig Street Bridge over the River Ness in Inverness while also in the photograph on the right is the Inverness Old High Church.
Inverness sex offender offered 13-year-old boy cash for nudes
Lisa Knight and Asda in Tain. Dog attack Picture shows; Lisa Knight and Asda in Tain. n/a. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Pensioner left with horrific head injuries after dog attack outside Asda
The crash occurred near the Three Sisters Viewpoint near Glencoe.
Two men rushed to hospital after A82 crash involving bus near Glencoe
Inverness Chamber of Commerce CEO Colin Marr
Power-packed pitch for new GB Energy to be based in Highlands
2
Fire and police remain at the scene of the incident on Tomatin Road.
Man dies in devastating overnight blaze at Inverness flat
The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge was closed overnight.
A9 closed following crash between car and HGV near Carrbridge
Shore founder Keith Paterson with some of his seaweed crisps.
Wick firm aims to cash in on demand for seaweed crisps