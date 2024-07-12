Dancing through life together: Inverurie childhood sweethearts celebrate 60th anniversary

Two Inverurie childhood sweethearts celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in last night.

And the couple say a passion for dancing together has kept them close throughout their life of love.

Surrounded by friends and family, George and Edna Ross celebrated the impressive milestone at the town’s La Casa Bella restaurant.

Representing their diamond anniversary, the occasion marked the day they tied the knot back in July 1964.

Speaking to the Press and Journal ahead of the do, they said “they couldn’t imagine being apart.

“Except on bad days,” George joked.

Love of dancing lit up George and Edna’s 60 year marriage

Edna said: “We have three children, five grandchildren, two-great grandchildren with one on the way soon.

“We have made a lot of friends along the way, we loved getting out to the Railway Club in Inverurie.

“The highlights were definitely when we were dancing and socialising.

“But after Covid hit we have just been dancing in the kitchen! We love country western music.”

They first met when George, now 82, travelled from his home in Kingussie, to be an apprentice at the old Inverurie locomotive works at 19.

When he needed temporary lodgings, he was taken in by a local family.

It was there on Inverurie’s George Square, where his attention was caught by the teenage niece of that family – Edna, now 78, who he’d met previously at the town’s old Railway Hall.

Short of money and things to do in the Aberdeenshire town back in the 60’s – highlights of the dating period included trips to the local chipper.

George would even plump for Edna’s favourite – a hot orange – if the mood struck them.

George and Edna’s advice for youngsters on anniversary

After finishing his apprenticeship, he had to move to London, where Edna feared “that he many never come back”.

But the pair exchanged letters for a year and George eventually moved back up to Inverurie to be reunited.

It eventually led to a proposal four-and-half years later where George got down on one knee on Edna’s parent’s staircase – where he got a yes.

The ceremony was held at the Inverurie Catholic Church, followed by a mad dash to the train station for their honeymoon on the Isle of Man.

They went on to describe the next 60 years as “full of happiness.”

Only living two doors down in the same street that they met over 60 years ago, they also gave some advice for the next generation.

“Just be happy together and always tell each other the truth,” Edna added.

“Laugh, and be kind.”